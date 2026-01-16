Member Login
Home » Investing » These Canadian Stocks Have a Legit Shot at Doubling in 5 Years

These Canadian Stocks Have a Legit Shot at Doubling in 5 Years

These three impressive Canadian companies are some of the best long-term growth stocks that you can buy on the TSX today.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Targeting high-quality growth stocks with plenty of runway can make a five-year doubling possible—this article spotlights goeasy (TSX:GSY), Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), and WELL Health (TSX:WELL).
  • Key attractions: goeasy is cheap (≈6.8x forward EPS) with a 4.3% yield and small-cap upside; Aritzia has strong brand and U.S. expansion potential; WELL appears deeply undervalued (≈13x forward EPS, 0.7x forward sales) with analyst targets well above current prices.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Aritzia

Finding Canadian stocks that can double in just five years is obviously not easy. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible either. The best way to actually have a shot at finding these high-potential investments is to focus on buying high-quality growth stocks that still have plenty of runway left.

Growth stocks can be some of the best investments you can make because when earnings compound quickly, the share price usually follows over the long haul. That’s the whole strategy. You buy a business that can grow its earnings steadily, then you hold it as the business grows and compounds over time.

At the same time, though, you have to be realistic. Investing can bring excitement, especially when past performance can show you what a company is capable of and give you confidence in management, but it never guarantees anything.

Furthermore, the bigger a company gets, the harder it becomes to keep growing at the same pace. Doubling is a lot easier when a company is still relatively small or has a massive growth runway.

That’s why the Canadian stocks below are some of the best to buy now. None of them is guaranteed to double; no stock is. However, these three stocks are all still small enough, still growing fast enough, and still high-quality enough that a five-year doubling scenario is certainly on the table.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian growth stocks to buy now, here are three of the very best.

A top specialty finance stock with years of potential ahead of it

If you’re looking for a high-quality Canadian growth stock to buy now goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the best to consider, and not just because it could realistically double over the next five years.

Considering goeasy is trading dirt-cheap right now, its significant growth potential over the next five years, and its attractive and sustainable dividend with a current yield of 4.3%, it’s one of the most compelling investments on the market.

Not only has it already doubled between May 2023 and September 2025, but with goeasy trading at just 6.8 times forward earnings, and with analysts estimating a 25% increase in its normalized earnings per share in 2026 and another 20% jump in 2027, it’s undoubtedly one of the best stocks to buy now.

Plus, it’s also still a relatively small business with a market cap of just $2.1 billion, despite its dominant position in its niche market, which gives it a lot more runway than a mature financial giant.

A consumer discretionary stock that’s doubled four times in five years

One stock that’s been on fire lately and continues to have a tonne of growth potential is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). Just five years ago, Aritzia was trading around $25 per share. Today, the stock is trading above $125 a share, and its 52-week high is just shy of $140 per share.

The reason for its explosive growth and continued prospects for growth in the near term is that Aritzia has built a brand that consistently resonates with consumers. Furthermore, it still has a massive growth runway in the U.S.

Furthermore, in addition to the growth potential Aritzia has as it expands its store count, its e-commerce platform, marketing strategy, and product mix have all contributed to the increasing popularity of Aritzia’s brand.

A dirt-cheap Canadian stock with massive growth potential

While Aritzia and goeasy have already seen massive gains in their share prices, one top growth stock that continues to remain undervalued is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL).

Currently, WELL is trading at just 13 times forward earnings and 0.7 times its forward sales, which is unbelievably cheap for a growth stock of its potential. For comparison, Aritzia is trading at 34.7 times its forward earnings and 3.4 times its estimated sales over the next 12 months.

So, not only can the stock not stay this cheap forever, but WELL is also continuing to grow and improve its operations. As the company sells off non-core assets and focuses more on scaling its core business and improving margins, the stock only becomes more compelling for investors.

Already, its average analyst target price is sitting at a roughly 80% premium to where WELL is trading today, and that’s just where analysts estimate the stock will be a year from now.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian growth stocks to buy today, WELL is certainly a top pick.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia, goeasy, and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy stocks are likely to benefit from high demand, driven by decarbonization, energy security, and digital infrastructure.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it's worth buying…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Stock in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how Suncor Energy is navigating the new oil landscape and what it means for investors in the energy market.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might not be a steal, but it's a great long-term compounder that's nearly guaranteed to grow its…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Canadian Pipeline Stocks: TC Energy vs Enbridge

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Enbridge are giants in the Canadian pipeline sector. Is one a better pick right now?

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a powerful tool for Canadians, and four of the best stocks you can buy…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Dump for This Dividend Knight?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge is still a dependable dividend payer, but Brookfield Infrastructure offers a more growth-tilted income story for 2026.

Read more »