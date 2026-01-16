Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 16

Firm metals prices and strong U.S. data helped the TSX clear 33,000 for the first time, while today’s focus turns to mixed commodity signals and corporate developments.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX Composite gained 112 points to 33,029 on Thursday, surpassing 33,000 for the first time amid firm metals prices and strong U.S. manufacturing data despite intraday oil declines.
  • Bombardier surged over 7% on manufacturing expansion news, while Alamos Gold dropped 6.2% on weak production.
  • Rebounding oil and lower metals point to a flat to modestly higher TSX open today as investors watch geopolitics and corporate updates.

Despite sharp intraday declines in crude oil prices, firm precious metals prices, and far better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data, eased market jitters on Thursday, allowing Canadian stocks to soar to new heights. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 112 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 33,029, marking its fifth gain in the past six sessions and closing above the key psychological level of 33,000 for the first time.

Even as overvaluation concerns continued to drive tech stocks lower, solid gains in other main sectors like industrial, real estate, and financial pushed the TSX benchmark further into record territory, reflecting broad-based investor confidence as 2026 kicks into gear.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) jumped over 7% to $266.20 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. The rally came after the Canadian business jet manufacturer revealed a US$100 million investment to build a new 126,000-square-foot manufacturing centre in Dorval.

With the project, Bombardier plans to boost production capacity to support rising global demand for its business jets. The facility is expected to open by the end of 2027 and will create skilled jobs. Notably, Quebec’s government is also backing the expansion plan with a US$35 million repayable loan. So far in January, Bombardier’s stock has risen 14%.

Finning International, MDA Space, and Cogeco Communications were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 3.6%.

In contrast, shares of Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) plunged 6.2% to $55.98 apiece after the Toronto-based gold producer posted weaker-than-expected production results. The company delivered 141,500 ounces in the fourth quarter, flat from the previous quarter but below guidance, mainly due to severe winter weather and operational challenges at its Canadian mines. Alamos Gold’s full-year production also missed targets, coming in at 545,400 ounces. Despite record revenues and cash flow, the operational shortfall appeared to weigh on investor sentiment.

Aya Gold & Silver, TerraVest Industries, and Constellation Software also plunged by at least 3.3% each, making them among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume data, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, TD Bank, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After falling sharply in the previous session, crude oil prices bounced back in early morning trading on Friday. At the same time, metals prices were trending lower. Given these mixed early commodity trends, the TSX could see a relatively flat-to-modestly-higher open today, with energy stocks poised for a rebound while mining shares may face some pressure.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to monitor global geopolitical developments and corporate news for direction.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Mda Space, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Cogeco Communications, Constellation Software, Enbridge, and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 15

| Jitendra Parashar

After inflation data and materials strength carried the TSX higher to a fresh record, today’s market tone could turn more…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong commodity prices kept the TSX near record levels, and today’s focus turns to metals strength, inflation data, and earnings…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 13

| Jitendra Parashar

After a strong start to the week lifted the TSX to a new peak, today’s market tone may depend less…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX closed at a fresh record high with a strong weekly gain, and today’s session could be shaped by…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX rebounded sharply and moved back toward record highs, with today’s market opening shaped by mixed commodities and key…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX retreating from recent records, investors will watch commodities, U.S. jobless claims, and Aritzia’s earnings today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After the TSX climbed to a second straight record, the market’s focus shifts to mixed commodity signals and major economic…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

After jumping to a new all-time high, the TSX heads into today's trading supported by metals strength as investors watch…

Read more »