Member Login
Home » Investing » Canada’s Smart Money is Piling Into This TSX Leader

Canada’s Smart Money is Piling Into This TSX Leader

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) has a lot of smart money backing.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

Smart money backing is considered one of the most reliable indicators that a stock is of high quality. Stocks with high insider ownership have a well-documented tendency to outperform the market, as do stocks owned by high ranking political elites. It’s often alleged that the latter category of “smart money” is involved in unethical trading practices, trading based on inside info. Professional insider ownership, though, is considered both a reliable and legitimate investment, provided the insiders disclose their buys and sales in a timely fashion.

There are few Canadian stocks with more smart money backing than Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN). The stock is owned in heavy concentration by Bruce Flatt, one of Canada’s pre-eminent business leaders, as well as legendary debt investor Howard Marks. Marks has actually been selling stock lately, as he has an enormous concentration in Brookfield stock due to having recently sold his company to Brookfield. Flatt, though, is holding the line, and others like Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital have accumulated shares in the last two years.

That Brookfield has connections in high places is undeniable. Prime Minister Mark Carney was once a Vice Chair at the company, heading up its ESG and impact investing strategies. Bruce Flatt brokered the sale of nuclear reactors to Donald Trump and is in the process of forming a $20 billion strategic investment fund with Qatar. Whether the political actors mentioned seem legitimate to you or not, the point is that they show Brookfield’s wide-ranging connections, an indicator of smart money backing.

What Brookfield’s smart money backers see in it

As a small-time investor, it’s hard to gain an edge in the markets. Sometimes, working in a particular industry will give you an edge in evaluating that industry’s companies. Other times, people with extreme amounts of free time and an inclination to read about economics and business all day can get an edge. Apart from that, “edge” and “small investor” are usually antonymous.

That doesn’t mean that you can’t piggyback off of what the smart money is doing, though. Insider buys tend to be very good bullish signals, signaling future outperformance. Modern securities regulation requires that these buys and sales be disclosed in a timely fashion. So, insider buying is one signal you can use in evaluating individual stocks.

Brookfield’s strengths as a business

Having explored Brookfield’s high level of insider ownership, we can now look at why Brookfield insiders have so much confidence in their company. Is the company profitable? Does it have big investment opportunities? Is it well-positioned with new technologies? Is it cheap?

As it turns out, the answer to all four questions above is a resounding yes!

Brookfield Corp is highly profitable, with a 32% gross margin and a 4.5% free cash flow margin. The FCF margin might not look sky high but this is an asset manager, which usually means a ‘lumpy’ cash flow performance over time.

The company has plenty of investment opportunities, as indicated by the Qatar fund and Brookfield Renewable’s deals with Alphabet and Microsoft.

It is also well-positioned in AI, with Brookfield Infrastructure making big deals in AI data centres.

Finally, Brookfield’s stock is somewhat cheaper than average for the TSX these days, trading at 21 times distributable earnings.

Looking at all these strengths, you can appreciate why Brookfield insiders love their stock so much. Truth be told, I’m somewhat in love with it myself.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lasting Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three reliable dividend stocks offer attractive yields and reliable income, making them some of the best to buy now.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

For long-term capital, Canadian investors should aim to maximize returns with a basket of quality stocks in their TFSAs.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian National Railway Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 20% from all-time highs highs, Canadian National Railway stock offers upside potential to shareholders over the next three…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Stocks to Level Up Your TFSA Income

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is just one great high-yielder to boost your income stream on the cheap!

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A 4.4% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality TSX stock has significant growth potential, trades at just 6.9 times forward earnings, and offers a 4.4% dividend…

Read more »