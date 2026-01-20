Member Login
Top Canadian Stocks for Investors to Buy for Value

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you’re on the hunt for a bargain on the stock market in 2026.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Canadian stock market, reaching new all-time highs, presents opportunities in undervalued growth stocks like WELL Health and Cargojet, which could offer significant returns as they already trade significantly below their 52-week highs.
  • WELL Health is focusing on its core business post-pandemic, while Cargojet benefits from the e-commerce boom; both stocks are positioned for growth amid improving investor sentiment and potential interest rate cuts.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [WELL Health] >

Investing in the Canadian stock market with a long-term horizon can be one of the best ways to leverage equity securities to secure your financial freedom. There is no question that buying and holding Canadian growth stocks can deliver the kind of wealth growth many people dream of these days. Sure, high-quality growth stocks can provide substantial returns. However, owning them during times when they are undervalued can significantly amplify those returns.

2025 saw markets shift due to various macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, creating a lot of market volatility. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for the Canadian stock market, is hovering around new all-time highs. Despite the broader market’s new heights, several high-quality stocks trade below the intrinsic value they offer.

Investors seeking value through undervalued stocks have an excellent opportunity today. I will discuss two high-quality Canadian growth stocks that are too attractively priced to ignore for your self-directed portfolio.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Ltd. (TSX:WELL) is a $1.1 billion market-capitalization company that operates in the Canadian tech sector, primarily focusing on the healthcare industry. The tech-enabling company came into the limelight during the pandemic, when social distancing restrictions led to a rise in demand for telemedicine services. Through its platform, WELL Health delivered the necessary solutions, skyrocketing its popularity among investors as well.

Moving into the post-pandemic era, the company has done well and operates a well-run business. The company is focusing on selling off its non-core assets and scaling its core business. The moves aim to improve margins for the underlying business, making the stock a more compelling buy for investors.

As of this writing, WELL Health stock trades for $4.18 per share, down by 39.4% from its 52-week high. It might be the best time to invest in its shares before the stock soars.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT) might be one of the best TSX stocks to own for the long run right now. Cargojet is a $1.4 billion market-cap Canadian domestic air cargo company. The global air cargo airline enjoys the leading position in an industry that has immense long-term growth potential. The company has directly benefited from the surge in e-commerce demand in recent years. E-commerce and online shopping will only grow in popularity in the coming years, setting the stage for continued success for companies like Cargojet.

Analysts estimate that the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will increase by 6.6% in 2027, alongside a 25% uptick in its normalized earnings per share. Analysts expect a big rebound in the stock this year.

As of this writing, Cargojet stock trades for $91.37 per share, down by 28.7% from its 52-week high. It might be the right time to invest in its shares to leverage the rebound.

Foolish takeaway

With interest rates already lower than they were a year ago and the expectation of further cuts ahead, investor sentiment toward growth stocks seems to be improving. If you’re looking for stocks that can offer immense value for money, you might want to add WELL Health stock and Cargojet stock to your portfolio before they soar.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

