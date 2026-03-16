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1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2026

If you have a higher risk tolerance and are on the hunt for growth stocks, take a closer look at this digital health technology stock.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index started 2026 strong, rising by 8.34% to all-time highs, but recent geopolitical tensions have caused a 5% decline.
  • WELL Health Technologies, with its $1.04 billion market cap, stands out as a tech-healthcare leader in Canada, excelling in telehealth and strategic growth through acquisitions.
  • WELL Health Technologies, with its $1.04 billion market cap, stands out as a tech-healthcare leader in Canada, excelling in telehealth and strategic growth through acquisitions.

2026 began with solid momentum for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. From the start of the year to March 2, 2026, the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market rose by 8.34% to hit new all-time highs. However, it was only a matter of time until rising geopolitical tensions, especially the conflict in the Middle East, would start impacting the Canadian stock market.

Between March 2 and March 13, 2026, the index has declined by almost 5%. Many high-quality Canadian stocks have seen a downturn in share prices. Growth stocks seem to be suffering the most, but even well-established blue-chip stocks are not immune to the impact of recessionary market environments.

Despite the ongoing situation, seasoned investors will know better than to exit the market and miss outsized growth opportunities. Today, I will discuss a growth stock that you can consider adding to your holdings.

rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a TSX tech stock that finds itself in a unique position in the tech industry. It lies at the crossroads between technology and healthcare. The $1.04 billion market cap digital health technology company is one of the leading omnichannel digital health companies in Canada.

The company rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the need for telehealth services amid social-distancing restrictions. Telehealth businesses were already growing when the pandemic struck, but the global health crisis catalyzed their growth. The result was WELL Health Technologies becoming the operator of Canada’s largest outpatient clinic network.

Even though social distancing regulations are no longer in place, the business is doing exceptionally well. WELL Health has demonstrated its ability to grow rapidly through strategic acquisitions. After a 19% increase in the number of clinics in its network in 2025 alone, it has 252 locations under its belt now.

WELL Health offers everything from electronic medical records to telehealth services and AI-powered tools for healthcare providers. This is an exciting space with plenty of growth potential.

WELL Health’s strategic acquisitions and organic growth will combine well with the sale of its non-core assets in the United States. The company’s management can use the substantial influx of cash from offloading its U.S.-based assets to bolster its operations within Canada.

The middle of the year might even see the spin-out of WELLSTAR, which many analysts believe will unlock billions in potential shareholder value. While it might face short-term trouble performing on the stock market, WELL Health stock might be a big long-term winner.

Foolish takeaway

Nothing is certain about when the conflict in the Middle East will end or when global supply chains will return to normalcy. One thing is clear: When the dust settles and the markets recover, some stocks will fare better than most and deliver substantially outsized returns. Businesses with solid fundamentals and a strong long-term outlook might present good investment opportunities. To this end, WELL Health Technologies can be a solid holding to consider investing in right now.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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