TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Continue to Rally on Tuesday, January 20

A broad commodity rally pushed the TSX to another record despite geopolitical noise, and today’s focus stays on metals, oil, and global headlines.

Despite escalating global geopolitical tensions, renewed tariff woes, and the ongoing tech valuation concerns, Canadian stocks started the new week on a strong note as consistently rallying commodity prices led a broad-based advance that pushed the market to yet another record high. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 50 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to settle at 33,091 — registering its fourth consecutive winning session.

Even as investors rotated out of consumer discretionary and technology stocks, strong gains in other key sectors, including mining, energy, and utilities, helped offset weakness in rate-sensitive and growth sectors, keeping the TSX on an upward path.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) jumped nearly 10% to $26.28 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in IMG stock came after the Toronto-headquartered gold miner reported strong preliminary 2025 operating results and issued its 2026 outlook.

In an update, IAMGOLD said it produced 765,900 attributable ounces of gold in 2025, landing around the midpoint of its guidance, helped by record quarterly output across its operations. Investors also appeared encouraged by the company’s 2026 production forecast of 720,000 to 820,000 ounces and its plans to optimize Côté’s costs while advancing expansion work. After surging by nearly 205% in 2025, IMG stock has already risen 16% so far in 2026.

G Mining Ventures, Silvercorp Metals, and DPM Metals were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.8%.

In contrast, Bitfarms, Open Text, goeasy, and Keyera dived by at least 3.9% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, B2Gold, IAMGOLD, Bitfarms, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board trended higher in the early morning on Tuesday, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While both gold and silver surged to new all-time highs, crude oil prices also bounced back sharply with growing tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on many European nations added a new layer of uncertainty to global trade discussions. These geopolitical tensions are keeping market volatility elevated, but the commodity rally appears to be overshadowing broader macro risks for now.

With no major economic or corporate releases due for this morning, TSX investors will closely monitor geopolitical headlines and intraday commodity price movements for direction.

Market movers on the TSX today