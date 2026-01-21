Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

These ETFs offer Canadians exposure to some of the highest-quality companies in the world, making them three of the top funds to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Top TSX ETFs to buy now: iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD‑Hedged) — XSP for broad U.S. exposure with currency hedging (MER 0.09%, ~1.25% yield); iShares S&P/TSX 60 — XIU for Canadian blue‑chip exposure (MER 0.18%, ~2.4% yield); and iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index — XGD for gold‑mining exposure.
  • Together these low‑cost funds provide instant geographic, sector, and commodity diversification to reduce risk and support long‑term returns.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than the iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF

Building a well-diversified portfolio is one of the most important steps investors can take to reduce risk and improve long-term returns. However, although picking individual stocks can be rewarding when you hit the mark, it’s also more difficult, requiring a lot more research, ongoing monitoring, and a higher tolerance for volatility. That’s why many Canadian investors prefer to buy the top ETFs on the TSX.

ETFs are some of the best investments that retail investors can consider because a single investment allows you to gain exposure to dozens or even hundreds of companies, instantly spreading your risk across sectors, industries, or even entire markets.

Of course, not all ETFs are created equal. Just like with individual stocks, it’s important to choose high-quality ETFs that provide exposure to strong businesses, attractive long-term trends, and reliable markets.

So, with that in mind, if you’re a long-term investor who’s looking to instantly diversify your portfolio with reliable ETFs, here are three top Canadian funds to buy right now.

One of the top ETFs that Canadian investors can buy and hold long term

If you’re looking to buy top Canadian ETFs to build a reliable long-term portfolio, there’s no question that the iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: XSP) is one of the first you should consider.

The XSP ETF is unquestionably one of the best and easiest ways for Canadian investors to diversify their portfolios by gaining exposure to the U.S. market.

Diversification isn’t just about spreading your capital across different stocks, ETFs, or industries. It’s also about diversifying geographically, and for Canadian investors the best and simplest way to do that is to gain exposure to the S&P 500.

That’s why the XSP, which tracks the S&P 500, is one of the top ETFs that Canadian investors can buy. It includes many of the largest and most dominant businesses in the world across sectors like technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financials.

In addition to offering exposure to the U.S. economy and some of the best businesses in the world, another key benefit of the XSP ETF is that it offers exposure to U.S. stocks while hedging currency risk.

That’s a crucial advantage because it can significantly reduce risk and volatility caused by fluctuations between the Canadian and U.S. dollars, making it a more stable option for investors who want U.S. exposure without taking on additional currency swings.

Currently, the XSP ETF offers a yield of roughly 1.3% and charges a management expense ratio of just 0.09%.

A top fund for exposure to Canada’s blue-chip stocks

In addition to the XSP, another index fund and top ETF that Canadian investors will want to buy and hold for the long haul is the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX: XIU).

The XIU is easily one of the best choices for investors who want exposure to the largest and most dominant companies in Canada.

Unlike the XSP, which tracks a large number of American stocks, the XIU tracks the S&P/TSX 60 Index, giving investors exposure to Canada’s largest companies across sectors like financials, energy, materials, and industrials.

These are many of the same blue-chip stocks that dominate Canadian dividend and long-term growth portfolios. That means the XIU is a more reliable ETF with a higher yield than some of its peers. However, it also means it’s a fund you buy for consistent long-term growth, not rapid rallies.

Today, the XIU offers a current yield of 2.4% and charges a MER of just 0.18%.

One of the best ETFs to buy for exposure to gold

While diversification is essential to reducing risk, and broad-based funds are often the easiest way to achieve it, another option investors can use to help mitigate risk is gaining exposure to gold.

That’s why one of the top Canadian ETFs to add to your buy list today is the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX: XGD).

The XGD is one of the best ways to gain exposure to gold prices, since it owns a portfolio of gold mining companies. These companies can perform well during inflationary environments, geopolitical uncertainty, or market volatility.

So, if you’re looking to buy reliable Canadian ETFs you can own for the long haul with confidence, the XGS is certainly a top choice.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Kay Ng

You could focus on building your TFSA to produce tax‑free income that effectively doubles your annual contribution.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high-risk appetite should consider owning quality growth stocks in their portfolio right now.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it is Down 25%

| Andrew Walker

This stock could surge when Canada and the U.S. finally sort out their trade agreement.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

2 Top Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip stocks generate steady capital gains over time, add resilience to your portfolio, and return cash.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 5.4% Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what investors should consider if they're interested in buying Brookfield Renewable stock for its compelling 5.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2026: 1 Stock to Help Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend-Growth Powerhouse

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than 30 years.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what investors can expect from one of the best long-term dividend stocks in Canada, Enbridge, over the next five…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Outlook for Barrick Mining Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Mining is a gold mining stock that has tripled shareholder returns over the past 12 months. Is ABX still…

Read more »