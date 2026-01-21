4 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

Do you have a long investment horizon? Check out these four top Canadian stocks that would be worth holding for years.

The best Canadian stocks are those that you can tuck away and not think about. Generally, if you pick high-quality companies in your portfolio, the less transaction activity, the better.

If you want Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the decade ahead, here are four to look at buying in 2026.

A top utility stock

Well, if you want safety and longevity, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility stock for the next decade. This may not be the fastest-growing stock. However, it pays a stable dividend, and it lowers the overall volatility in your portfolio.

For the last decade, Fortis has delivered a high-single digit return (including dividends) for investors. With nine transmission/distribution utilities across North America, it has a very predictable business model.

The company is targeting 7% annual rate-base growth over the next five years. That should translate into 4-6% annual future dividend growth. With a 52-year record of consecutively increasing its dividend, it is very likely to keep doing that in the future.

A top Canadian software stock

If you are looking for more upside torque, Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is a Canadian software stock to look at now. Software stocks have been taking a beating over the past 12 months. Descartes is no exception. Its stock is down 27% in the past year.

Descartes has a bit of moat from the AI disruption narrative. It provides the Global Logistics Network that connects supply chain players across the world. It’s an essential tool in the global supply chain.

This company earns high recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and generates a ton of cash. It can grow at a low to mid-teen rate for years to come. With a cash-rich balance sheet, it has a resilient business for times of turmoil.

A top consulting stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is another Canadian stock I want to hold for the next 10 years. It is a major player in engineering, design, and advisory services around the world. It is about to get even larger once it completes its acquisition of TRC. In fact, it will become the largest engineering firm after the deal completes.

WSP is at the forefront of many significant global trends: population growth, urbanization, climate change, aging infrastructure, electrification, and the data/AI revolution.

With a $16 billion backlog, it continues to expand its array of services and markets it can touch. Its stock is down 4% in the past six months, which creates a decent opportunity to add it to your portfolio.

A top Canadian small-cap stock

Small-cap stocks are ideal for long-term portfolios. They start from a low base and often have long growth opportunities. VitalHub (TSX:VHI) stock has been in the dumps lately. It is down 24% in the past year and 30% in the past six months. Software stocks are down, and it is no exception.

Yet, over the longer term, it has delivered good returns, with the stock up 172% over the past five years. VitalHub has been scaling a healthcare software business across Canada, the U.K., Australia, and the Middle East.

Smart acquisitions have been a major catalyst for this business. It has a cashed-up balance sheet (over $100 million) ready to deploy into more growth. After the recent pullback, this Canadian could be a great buying opportunity.