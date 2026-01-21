Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Buy 370 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $85/Month in Passive Income

Buy 370 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $85/Month in Passive Income

Looking to build passive income? This monthly dividend stock can generate about $85 per month from a $35,000 investment.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Unique Monthly Dividend Payer: Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) provides a reliable source of passive income with its unique focus on acquisition-based growth and monthly dividend payouts.
  • Diverse Revenue Streams: The company's subsidiaries operate in niche markets across aviation and manufacturing, ensuring limited competition and stable cash flow, supporting sustained growth and passive income.
  • Strong Dividend Growth Track Record: With 18 annual dividend increases over the past 20 years, Exchange offers potential for growing income, but investors should be mindful of the risks associated with its high debt levels.

Establishing a passive income stream is the dream of every investor. And while there is no shortage of great options on the market, some dividend stocks are better than others.

Fortunately, there is one stock that pays out a monthly dividend and can serve as a reliable source of passive income.

Meet your newest monthly payer

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is the answer that income-seeking investors are looking for. Exchange is an acquisition-focused company that owns over a dozen subsidiaries that are broadly categorized into two buckets.

The first is aviation. This includes regional passenger and cargo airlines that serve remote regions of Canada’s north, as well as a flight school. This segment also includes niche services such as medevac operations and aerial surveillance.

The other vertical is focused on manufacturing. This includes custom manufacturing that serves niche markets such as the defence industry, along with specialized fabrication work like tower‑window systems and cell‑tower construction.

Across both segments, Exchange’s subsidiaries share two important traits.

First, they all serve a need where there is limited, if any, competition on the market. This not only provides Exchange with a unique defensive appeal but also helps the company to generate free cash.

That free cash flow remains resilient across economic cycles, allowing Exchange to reinvest in growth while maintaining its coveted passive income stream.

What about that passive income stream

As of the time of writing, Exchange’s monthly dividend currently carries a yield of 3%. This means a $35,000 investment will generate just over $1,000 annually, or roughly $85 per month in passive income.

Investors who choose to reinvest the dividend will see that the monthly payout accumulates into nearly one new share every month.

In other words, allowing an investment in Exchange to grow uninterrupted now can provide a growing future passive income stream.

And speaking of growth, Exchange has provided 18 annual increases to that dividend over the past 20 years. That speaks to the disciplined management of the company, despite its otherwise aggressive stance on expansion.

That’s not to say Exchange’s dividend is without any risk.

The company does have elevated debt levels, as is the case with any acquisition-focused operation. This leaves the company more exposed during prolonged economic downturns, especially in environments where interest rates stay elevated.

Should you buy Exchange for your passive income stream?

Exchange offers a unique mix of diversified businesses operating in niche markets, generating stable revenue. That helps the company to provide investors with a recurring monthly dividend that continues to grow.

For those investors seeking a passive income investment, Exchange is an intriguing option to add to any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Top TSX Stocks

1 Reason I Am Buying Canadian National Railway Stock to Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy and hold forever? Here's a superb everyday pick that can provide growth and…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some REITs to buy and hold? This trio offers stable income, long-term growth appeal, and durable real estate…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge stock is a divisive pick among investors. Here’s a look at whether investors should buy, sell, or hold in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some beginner-friendly stocks? Here’s a trio of options that are too hard to ignore right now.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Energy Stocks

1 Reason I’ll Never Sell This ‘Boring’ Utility Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Owning a utility stock in your portfolio can be a source of growth and stable, recurring income. Here’s one every…

Read more »