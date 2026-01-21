Alvopetro Energy is a high-yield energy stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders over the next three years.

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $567 in Annual Passive Income

The best dividend stocks are the ones that allow you to generate a steady passive income stream and deliver long-term capital gains. Moreover, the dividend-paying company should maintain a sustainable payout ratio that allows it to reinvest in growth projects, pursue accretive acquisitions, and strengthen its balance sheet.

In this article, I have identified one such high-dividend stock that offers a forward yield of over 8%. Valued at a market cap of $253 million, Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) is Brazil’s first integrated onshore natural gas producer. It offers a rare combination of substantial yield and meaningful upside potential that’s hard to find elsewhere in the energy sector.

Alvopetro recently declared a fourth-quarter dividend of US$0.12 per share, including a US$0.02 special dividend, yielding almost 10%. Over the last five years, Alvopetro has allocated roughly a third of its funds flow from operations to dividends. It has reinvested the rest into organic opportunities across Canada and Brazil.

Alvopetro’s balanced approach focuses on geologic prospectivity and favourable fiscal regimes, building off the strength of its Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and related midstream infrastructure while expanding into Canada’s Mannville Stack.

A strong performance in Q3 2025

Alvopetro Energy delivered impressive operational momentum in the third quarter of 2025. It set a new company production record while maintaining industry-leading margins, showcasing the strength of its Brazilian operations.

The company hit 2,923 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BoE/d) in total production as operations ramped up to plant capacity.

The production surge was tied to strategic execution across both core assets.

At Caburé, Alvopetro optimized recently drilled wells to boost productive capacity, while the real breakthrough occurred at Murucututu. The 183-D4 well came online in August with initial production rates nearly double what independent evaluators had forecast, delivering almost 1,100 barrels of equivalent daily production from the completion of three separate reservoir sequences totalling 61 metres of net pay.

Financial performance

Its financial performance remained strong despite higher capital spending. Alvopetro’s operating netback margin stood at 85% in Q3, driven by realized natural gas prices of US$11.04 per thousand cubic feet.

Operating netback is a key metric for the energy sector, which indicates profit per barrel after accounting for production and transportation costs.

Funds flow from operations held steady at US$10.4 million, similar to Q2. Management is focused on unlocking the next phase of growth at Murucututu, where field capacity currently limits production despite having productive wells.

Productive outlook

The company is planning infrastructure upgrades to handle increased throughput and is working on expanding its gas sales agreement with offtaker Bahiagas to support higher production levels. Additional drilling at Murucututu is expected no earlier than late first quarter 2026.

The Canadian expansion is progressing with four earning wells planned before year-end. Early results show the Neilburg well performing significantly ahead of expectations in the Mannville Stack Heavy Oil play.

The recent partnership expansion covers over 74 sections of prospective acreage, creating a multiyear drilling inventory with economics showing internal rates of return near 100% at $70 oil prices.

Is Alvopetro stock undervalued?

Alvopetro’s capital spending should moderate sharply in the fourth quarter as the company transitions from execution mode to planning the next development phase.

Analysts tracking the dividend stock forecasts free cash flow to expand from US$9.8 million in 2025 to US$52 million in 2029. Given an annual dividend of US$0.40 per share, the dividend expense is around US$14.7 million.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Alvopetro Energy US$4.94 1,417 $0.10 $141.70 Quarterly

An investment of $7,000 in Alvopetro stock will allow you to purchase 1,417 shares of the company. This investment will help you earn $141.70 in quarterly dividends, resulting in an annual payout of $567.

If the dividend stock trades at 10 times forward FCF, it could easily triple over the next three years, after accounting for dividend reinvestments.