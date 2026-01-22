Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2026

Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2026

Here are a few starting strategies for investors looking to set up their TFSA and put capital to work in this ultra-tax-advantaged fund.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The TFSA is a powerful tool for Canadians, allowing tax-free growth of after-tax dollars, making it ideal for retirement cash flow alongside other income sources.
  • Prioritizing growth investments and ensuring diversification, both geographically and across sectors, in a TFSA can enhance returns, while considering ETFs for passive investment may be beneficial.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is perhaps one of the most potent savings tools available to Canadians. Similar to a Roth IRA in the U.S., the TFSA allows investors to put after-tax dollars to work in this account, which can grow tax-free over time (and be withdrawn without taxes in retirement). As such, from a cash flow perspective in retirement, this is among the best vehicles out there for those looking to create meaningful income to supplement government benefits, pensions and any other income available when it comes time to let go of one’s job.

Creating an account and funding it is the first step. However, investors looking to put capital to work in a TFSA ought to think about a few key considerations which can impact one’s returns over time.

Here are three top investment choices I think go well in a TFSA, and why investors may want to consider these options right now.

Growth should be prioritized

Given the fact that capital gains aren’t taxed when funds are withdrawn from a TFSA (after one’s retirement age), putting long-duration growth assets in this account makes the most sense from a purely mathematical perspective.

Focusing on top-tier blue-chip quality growth stocks is the first place I’d start. Companies like Shopify would be great additions to a TFSA, but the reality is that nearly any growth stock in any market can be put in most TFSAs.

That leads me to my second point.

Diversification matters

I think investors want to ensure they’re properly diversified. That means not only across sectors and asset classes, but geographies as well.

Since many TFSAs are flexible in the investments one can put into these funds, I’m of the position that looking at top-tier international stocks can help provide not only the robust return profile investors are after, but smooth out returns over the long haul. That’s what we’re all after, of course.

Don’t be afraid to be passive in this fund

I think another top consideration for investors should be whether one wants to spend the time being a stock picker (and have the patience to stick with these picks for decades), or whether an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or index fund is a better choice. With many Canadian banks now offering very low-fee ETF options, picking a growth fund that matches one’s risk profile and investing time horizon can be beneficial.

I’d caution readers to check the fees before doing so, and ensure that the ETFs one holds also carry geographic diversification as well. Indeed, it goes without saying that talking to a financial advisor can pay big dividends (figuratively and literally) over the long-term, so that’s something to consider for those who don’t know where to start.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of 6.3% in 2026, making it a…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Investing

3 Risky Stocks That Could Send Your $100,000 Investment to $0

| Andrew Button

Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) proves that cheap can get cheaper.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock or Telus the Better Buy for Canadians?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current dividend landscape with Telus and Enbridge. Assess the risks and rewards of accumulating these stocks.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $710.50 in Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield dividend stock and market leader is a desirable option for income-seeking TFSA investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

Building long-term wealth does not require constant trading, and these two top Canadian stocks highlight how growth and stability can…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

RRSP Investors: Here’s Where I’d Invest the Next $5,000 in 2026

| Kay Ng

RRSP investors can consider allocating their contributions toward high-quality, cash-generating businesses like these two ideas.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Investing

Get Set for Success: My Top 2 Canadian Stock Picks for 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two of my top picks for long-term investors looking to add exposure to high-quality Canadian stocks with the…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 107% over the last five years, crushing the broader…

Read more »