Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » RRSP Investors: Here’s Where I’d Invest the Next $5,000 in 2026

RRSP Investors: Here’s Where I’d Invest the Next $5,000 in 2026

RRSP investors can consider allocating their contributions toward high-quality, cash-generating businesses like these two ideas.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RRSPs are ideal for maximizing long-term returns and holding U.S. dividend stocks tax-efficiently, making them well suited for high-quality, cash-generating businesses.
  • A $5,000 RRSP investment in 2026 could be split between Intact Financial for Canadian dividend growth and PepsiCo for stable U.S. consumer income and diversification.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Intact Financial

One of the biggest advantages of investing through a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is tax deferral. Any income or capital gains earned inside the account aren’t taxed until withdrawal — ideally in retirement, when your marginal tax rate is expected to be lower. This makes the RRSP the ideal place to focus on maximizing total long-term returns, rather than worrying about near-term taxes.

Another overlooked benefit is that U.S. dividends earned in an RRSP are generally exempt from the 15% U.S. withholding tax. That opens the door to high-quality U.S. dividend stocks — provided investors remain mindful of foreign exchange risk, especially when the U.S. dollar is elevated relative to the Canadian dollar.

With those advantages in mind, if I were deploying an additional $5,000 into my RRSP in 2026, I’d consider stocks like these.

A Canadian core holding built for compounding

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) would be one of my top Canadian picks. As Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, Intact provides essential coverage across auto, home, and commercial lines. Beyond Canada, it has grown into a global specialty insurance leader, with strong positions in the U.K. and Ireland following its RSA acquisition.

What makes Intact especially compelling for RRSP investors is consistency. The company is known for disciplined underwriting, strong capitalization, and industry-leading risk management. Over time, that has translated into industry-beating returns on equity and reliable earnings growth.

Those fundamentals support one of the strongest dividend growth records on the TSX. Intact has increased its dividend for two decades, with a long-term growth rate of roughly 11%. At around $262 per share at the time of writing, the stock yields about 2% and trades roughly 18% below the average analyst price target, suggesting potential upside of more than 20% if sentiment improves.

Adding U.S. consumer stability without currency headaches

Canada’s stock market is light on true consumer staple giants, which is why I’d complement Intact with exposure to a U.S. blue chip like PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). Pepsi is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, selling iconic brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay’s, Doritos, Quaker, and Cap’n Crunch across more than 200 countries.

The appeal here is resilience. Even during economic slowdowns, consumers continue to buy snacks and beverages, helping stabilize earnings and cash flows. Pepsi currently offers a dividend yield close to 3.9%, backed by durable cash flows and a long history of annual dividend increases.

While near-term earnings growth expectations have moderated, the stock trades about 20% below its long-term average valuation. That creates an attractive setup for income-focused RRSP investors who can afford to be patient.

Canadian investors can also access Pepsi through Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) on the NEO Exchange, allowing purchases in Canadian dollars with built-in currency hedging and no conversion fees — a simple way to reduce foreign exchange risk inside an RRSP.

Investor takeaway

In 2026, RRSP investors can consider allocating the next $5,000 toward high-quality, cash-generating businesses that compound reliably over time. Intact Financial provides Canadian financial strength and consistent dividend growth, while Pepsi adds global consumer stability and attractive income. Together, they offer diversification, resilience, and long-term return potential well-suited for a tax-deferred retirement portfolio.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Intact Financial and PepsiCo. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Retirement

What Is the RRSP Contribution Deadline for the 2025 Tax Year?

| Puja Tayal

Unlock tax savings with your RRSP contributions before the March deadline. Explore the potential benefits now!

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks Investors Will Ever Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Brookfield stocks give you a “buy and forget” TFSA pairing that compounds through fee growth and long-life assets.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Retirement

2 Dividend Stocks for Canadians to Hold Through Retirement

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and another great dividend payer are worth holding for a comfortable retirement.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

Here’s How Much 50-Year-Old Canadians Need Now to Retire at 65

| Puja Tayal

Turning 50 and not sure if you have enough to retire? It is time to pump up your retirement plan…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for where to allocate your TFSA contribution? Here are two options to direct that $7,000 where it will give…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a “small” $14,000 TFSA deposit into steady, tax-free monthly cash by picking resilient REITs, not just high yields.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Pick up Now in January

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

January can reward investors who put fresh TFSA/RRSP cash to work in stocks with clear catalysts and steady demand.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Retirement

Here’s How Much 35-Year-Old Canadians Need Now to Retire at 65

| Kay Ng

35-year-old Canadians can start building a foundation portfolio consisting of solid dividend stocks at reasonable prices to grow their nest…

Read more »