Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Wealth

Building long-term wealth does not require constant trading, and these two top Canadian stocks highlight how growth and stability can work together.

If you’re looking for Canadian stocks that can help you build long-term wealth without constantly watching the market, you may want to consider balancing your portfolio with companies that consistently generate strong cash flow and have the potential to grow steadily over time. Interestingly, some TSX-listed businesses offer both, especially when you focus on companies with real assets, clear strategies, and leadership teams that are adjusting to today’s economic environment instead of fighting it. In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian stocks that offer very different paths toward long-term wealth and explain why both look really attractive right now.

Teck Resources stock

Speaking of long-term wealth, the first stock comes from a part of the market that tends to benefit from multi-year global trends rather than short-term shifts. Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) operates as a diversified mining firm with a strong focus on copper and steelmaking coal, two materials that remain essential for infrastructure, industrial activity, and electrification projects. These are not products that go in and out of fashion quickly, which supports long-term investing.

Teck stock recently traded at $73.31 per share, giving it a market cap near $35.8 billion. Over the past year, the stock gained around 17%, while its five-year return sits close to 190%, highlighting how powerful long-term exposure to resource cycles can be. This company also rewards investors with a small annualized dividend yield of roughly 0.7%, signaling that growth remains its main priority.

The recent gains in Teck stock have been supported by stable demand for copper and steelmaking coal, along with its disciplined capital management. In its third quarter of 2025, the company emphasized operational execution and balance sheet strength.

From a financial growth perspective, its earnings and cash generation benefited from production levels and pricing conditions in key segments. Meanwhile, the company maintains flexibility while positioning the portfolio for long-duration demand trends.

For long-term wealth, Teck’s ongoing focus on copper exposure and portfolio optimization backs the idea that its business is aligned with global infrastructure and electrification needs that may play out over many years.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock

After looking at a growth-driven Canadian stock, it makes sense to shift toward a business that has strong stability and attractive dividends. Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) mainly runs regulated electric, water, and gas utilities across North America, along with renewable energy assets. Its utility services tend to remain in demand regardless of economic conditions, which allows it to generate more predictable cash flow.

After witnessing nearly 40% gains over the last year, AQN stock recently traded at $8.87 per share, with a market cap of about $6.8 billion. At this market price, Algonquin offers a juicy annualized dividend yield of about 4%, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Its recent gains followed a period of restructuring and strategic refocusing. In the September 2025 quarter, the company’s earnings report clearly highlighted its ongoing efforts to reduce debt, simplify the business, and concentrate on regulated utility operations. Rather than focus on rapid expansion, Algonquin mainly focuses on stabilization. Improving cash flow visibility and lower financial strain could be seen as two main outcomes of the company’s recent changes.

From a long-term wealth perspective, Algonquin’s strategy centers on rebuilding reliability, strengthening its balance sheet, and operating essential services that are very likely to help it continue delivering strong returns across market cycles.