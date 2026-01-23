Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

Canadian investors should consider these dividend stars while they still trade at attractive levels.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Map of Canada showing connectivity

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge: As a leading energy infrastructure company, Enbridge offers a robust dividend yield of 5.93%, supported by its diversified operations in pipelines, renewable energy, and natural gas utilities.
  •   Fortis: Known for its stable revenue from long-term regulated contracts, Fortis provides a dependable dividend yield of 3.47% and has increased its dividend annually for over 50 years.
  •   Bank of Nova Scotia: This international bank offers a 4.32% dividend yield and has shifted its focus to North American markets, enhancing its growth while maintaining over a decade of annual dividend increases.

There’s no shortage of great investments in the market. That includes some of the best dividend stars available to Canadian investors. Even better, some of those dividend stars offer juicy yields and still trade at attractive prices.

Here is a look at three of them to consider buying today.

Star#1: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet. The company operates several complementary business units that generate a recurring revenue stream, leaving room for growth and additional investments. That includes a natural gas utility, a renewable energy portfolio, and a pipeline business.

The pipeline operation generates the bulk of the company’s revenue. This comes thanks to the pass-through revenue generated by the toll road-like segments. Even better, the pipeline business is regarded as one of the most defensive moats on the market. That’s thanks to the sheer volume of crude natural gas transported across that network.

That same defensive appeal extends to the other segments as well. The renewable energy business includes approximately 40 facilities located across Europe and North America. It generates a stable revenue stream backed by long-term regulated contracts.

The natural gas utility business offers a similar defensive appeal.

In terms of a dividend, Enbridge offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 5.9%. The company has also provided an annual increase to that dividend for over three decades without fail.

Collectively, the segments and that dividend help elevate Enbridge to become one of the dividend stars for any portfolio.

Star#2: Fortis

Countering the high-yield appeal of Enbridge is the defensive appeal of Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis justifies its place among the dividend stars thanks to its superb business model and dividend.

As a utility stock, Fortis generates the bulk of its revenue from regulated contracts. Many of those contracts span decades in duration, making Fortis a stable option for any portfolio.

The sheer nature of the service that Fortis provides makes it a defensive titan. That’s because customers cannot trade down utility service like they can a grocery list or cell phone bill. That stable revenue stream allows the company to invest in growth initiatives and pay a handsome dividend.

Fortis has historically taken an aggressive stance on growth, but in recent years, that focus has shifted to upgrading facilities and transitioning to renewables.

In terms of income, Fortis offers a quarterly dividend that pays out a yield of 3.5%. Adding to that appeal is that Fortis has paid out that dividend and provided annual increases for over 50 consecutive years.

That makes Fortis one of the dividend stars that belongs in any portfolio.

Star#3: Bank of Nova Scotia

It would be hard to assemble a list of dividend stars and not mention one of Canada’s big bank stocks. And that bank for investors to consider right now is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Scotiabank isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is the most international. The bank’s presence in over a dozen countries has helped Scotiabank both diversify and fund its growth outside of Canada.

In recent years, the bank has shifted its growth focus to markets in North America rather than the developing markets in Latin America. That shift has helped Scotiabank to reduce its risk in more volatile markets by doubling down on more mature markets.

Turning to income, Scotiabank really shines as one of the dividend stars for any portfolio. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank offers a yield of 4.3% and offers over a decade of annual increases.

What are your dividend stars?

The trio of options mentioned above offer investors juicy yields, growth potential, and defensive moats.

While no stock is without some risk, in my opinion, one or more of these stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 3 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks are some of the highest-quality and most reliable businesses in the country, making them ideal for long-term…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

| Daniel Da Costa

With BCE stock trading at just over $30 a share and offering a forward dividend yield of 5.2%, is now…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Power-Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Monthly Tax-Free Cash Flow

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for passive income in 2026? This TSX-listed ETF offers a massive 9.2% annual yield and monthly tax-free cash flow…

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors looking to make the most of a $7,000 TFSA contribution, these Canadian stocks deserve a closer look.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Your $2,000 today can become a productive asset that can grow over time if you buy the top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Woman works in garden
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

With Nutrien shares climbing after a tough stretch, investors are now questioning whether this rally still has room to run…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can thrive in any market.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Take full advantage of your 2026 TFSA contribution room and invest in top dividend stocks like Enbridge and CN Rail.

Read more »