Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

With BCE stock trading at just over $30 a share and offering a forward dividend yield of 5.2%, is now the perfect buying opportunity?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BCE (TSX: BCE) — a long‑standing blue‑chip telecom whose May 2025 dividend cut was a reset for sustainability; with capex set to decline, the business looks more stable and could be a recovery play for long‑term investors.
  • Valuation and outlook: trading at forward EV/EBITDA ≈6.95 (vs 5‑ and 10‑yr averages ~8.1/8.2) with a ~5.2% yield—management should focus on debt reduction and free‑cash‑flow improvement before resuming dividend growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than BCE

When it comes to buying massive, well-established and reliable blue-chip stocks, there’s no question that BCE (TSX:BCE) is among the best of the best.

It’s well-known as a core part of the country’s telecom infrastructure, and a stock that dividend investors have owned and relied on for decades.

Unlike its competitors who have often displayed more growth potential over the years, BCE has always been known as one of the most reliable dividend stocks, not just in the telecom space but across the TSX.

That’s why the stock’s recent struggles over the past few years have raised so many questions. The share price has been under pressure, and the dividend was trimmed in May 2025, so, naturally, that’s led many investors to wonder whether the worst is finally behind the stock.

So, let’s look at how BCE’s business is positioned today, and whether the stock has finally hit rock bottom, making this the perfect entry point for long-term investors.

The telecom industry and BCE’s position today

The Canadian telecom industry has gone through a difficult stretch recently. Years of heavy investment from BCE and its competitors in fibre and 5G infrastructure, followed by higher interest rates, have put pressure on balance sheets across the sector.

BCE has felt that pressure more than most. The company carries a significant amount of debt, and while that debt helped fund acquisitions and network investments that strengthened its scale and dominance, it also reduced financial flexibility when interest rates moved higher.

Furthermore, over the years, BCE has made several acquisitions and investments to expand its offerings, grow its market share, and reinforce its position as a national telecom leader. Those moves helped build scale and have positioned BCE well for the long haul, but they also came at a cost in the near term.

Therefore, management ultimately had to make the difficult decision to trim the dividend in mid-2025. And although that was painful for income investors at the time, the move was intended to reset expectations and protect the long-term potential of the business by putting BCE on a more stable footing going forward.

Why BCE looks more stable from here

Today, BCE looks far more stable than it did a couple of years ago, even though the share price hasn’t reflected that yet.

The most important change is that the dividend now looks much more sustainable, which was the key issue hanging over the stock before the cut. With the payout reset and capital spending expected to start declining rapidly, BCE has more flexibility to generate free cash flow and use it in a more disciplined way.

In the near term, a large portion of that free cash flow will likely go toward paying down debt, which is exactly what investors want to see at this stage. Reducing leverage should lower financial risk and gradually improve the company’s overall profile.

Over time, as leverage comes down and the company continues to find efficiencies, BCE can start to resume annual dividend increases again.

Therefore, while BCE trades at just over $30 a share, it’s valued at a forward enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio of just 7 times. That’s well below its 5 and 10-year averages of 8.1 and 8.2 times, respectively.

At the same time, the stock offers a dividend yield of roughly 5.2%. So, between the ultra-cheap share price, the more sustainable dividend, and its improving cash flow outlook, it certainly looks like BCE may have finally hit rock bottom and could start to recover from here.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Invest in These 3 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks are some of the highest-quality and most reliable businesses in the country, making them ideal for long-term…

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian investors should consider these dividend stars while they still trade at attractive levels.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Power-Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Monthly Tax-Free Cash Flow

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking for passive income in 2026? This TSX-listed ETF offers a massive 9.2% annual yield and monthly tax-free cash flow…

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors looking to make the most of a $7,000 TFSA contribution, these Canadian stocks deserve a closer look.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Your $2,000 today can become a productive asset that can grow over time if you buy the top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Woman works in garden
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

With Nutrien shares climbing after a tough stretch, investors are now questioning whether this rally still has room to run…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) can thrive in any market.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Take full advantage of your 2026 TFSA contribution room and invest in top dividend stocks like Enbridge and CN Rail.

Read more »