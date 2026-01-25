Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

You can combine just three low-cost index ETFs to obtain a globally diversified stock portfolio.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • VFV provides low-cost exposure to high-quality U.S. companies that drive global growth.
  • XIC anchors your TFSA in Canadian equities with income and real-asset exposure.
  • ZEA diversifies your portfolio across developed markets outside North America.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most flexible investing tools Canadians have. Growth, income, and withdrawals are all sheltered from tax, which makes long-term compounding far more powerful than in a non-registered account.

For most investors, I think the best TFSA strategy is boring by design. Broad diversification, low costs, and exposure to high-quality markets matter far more than clever stock picking.

With that in mind, here are three Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can work together as long-term TFSA holdings, covering U.S. equities, Canadian equities, and developed markets outside North America.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) provides exposure to the S&P 500, which tracks 500 of the largest and most profitable U.S. companies. These firms must meet size, liquidity, and profitability requirements, making the index a reasonable proxy for the core of the U.S. economy.

VFV gives you exposure to technology, healthcare, financials, consumer companies, and industrial leaders that generate a large share of global profits. The ETF trades in Canadian dollars, so there is no need to convert currency, and it carries a low 0.09% expense ratio. For TFSA investors focused on long-term growth, U.S. equities remain difficult to ignore.

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) offers broad exposure to the Canadian equity market. It holds large and mid-cap Canadian stocks across sectors such as financials, energy, materials, industrials, and telecommunications.

Canada’s market is more concentrated than the U.S., but it also offers strong dividend income and exposure to real assets like banks, pipelines, and railways. XIC is inexpensive, with a 0.06% expense ratio, and its distributions are largely eligible Canadian dividends. Inside a TFSA, those dividends compound without tax drag, making it a solid domestic core holding.

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

To round out geographic diversification, BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (TSX:ZEA) provides exposure to developed markets outside North America. EAFE stands for Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, and the index excludes emerging markets.

ZEA holds nearly 700 stocks across countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Australia. Sector exposure differs meaningfully from North America, with higher weights in financials, industrials, and healthcare. The ETF charges a 0.22% expense ratio and offers a modest yield, adding diversification benefits rather than an income focus.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Investing

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Still a “Forever” Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Most investors are familiar with Alimentation Couche-Tard. But is the growth darling still considered a forever stock?

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Adam Othman

Here is why this Canadian stock’s defensive business model makes it a compelling buy-and-hold investment for TFSA investors.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Ultra-Safe Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer solid long-term growth potential, and all have payout ratios of 75% or below.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong underlying businesses, reliable dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks appear to be compelling…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% monthly TFSA payout sounds great, but the real question is whether the rent engine can keep it growing.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

The CRA Is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Puja Tayal

Discover the secrets of TFSA investing. Protect your wealth while enjoying tax-free withdrawals and savings growth.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Pipeline Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian pipeline stocks are excellent long-term holdings given the strategic importance of their operations to the country.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Own high-dividend stocks such as QSR and Cenovus Energy in a TFSA to create a tax-free passive-income stream for life.

Read more »