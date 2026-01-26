Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

2 Superb Canadian Stocks Set to Surge Into 2026

Two TSX stocks have already surged, but their 2026 upside could still come from real backlogs and long-term energy demand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • MDA Space is growing fast and has a $4.4B backlog, but execution must match its rich valuation.
  • Cameco benefits from tightening uranium supply and Westinghouse optionality, yet production and delivery risks can cause sharp pullbacks.
  • Both can keep climbing in 2026 if results keep proving the thesis, not just headlines.

A Canadian stock looks ready to surge into 2026 when price action lines up with proof. Demand feels structural, not trendy. Earnings confirm it can scale. Furthermore, it has a catalyst that can keep the story moving, like a contract backlog or a capacity ramp. Add a valuation that still leaves room for upside, and you get a setup that can surprise even after a strong run. Clear end markets matter, as 2026 will reward focus, repeat orders, and reliable delivery too.

MDA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) fits that profile as it sells the hardware and services that make modern space work. It builds satellites and robotics, and it supports operations once those systems reach orbit. Governments want surveillance, communications, and resilience. Commercial customers want more capacity, more coverage, and better efficiency. MDA earns money when that spending turns into signed work.

The market has started to price in that runway. Over the past month, MDA shares are up about 47%. That move usually needs more than hype. Investors have watched MDA stack wins over the past year, and now they want proof that it can keep converting work into cash. The risk sits in expectations, as growth stocks can drop fast when a contract slips or margins wobble.

Recent earnings delivered the proof. In Q3 2025, MDA reported revenue of $409.8 million, up 45% year over year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $82.8 million, up 49%, with adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. It also ended the quarter with a $4.4 billion backlog, which gives the Canadian stock real visibility into 2026. The valuation still looks rich, with a trailing price to earnings (P/E) around 42, so 2026 needs steady execution, not just big announcements.

CCO

Cameco (TSX:CCO) offers a different kind of surge story, tied to energy security and the grid’s growing appetite for dependable power. It produces uranium, runs key fuel services, and owns 49% of Westinghouse, which links it to reactor services and new-build opportunities. When countries push nuclear as a practical solution, Cameco tends to sit near the centre of the supply chain.

The Canadian stock has already shown serious strength. CCO’s one-month gain sits around 33%, and the one-year gain sits above 100%. That run raises the bar, as the market now demands continued proof. It also explains why pullbacks can feel sharp. A premium Canadian stock does not forgive a sloppy quarter, even when the long-term thesis stays intact.

Cameco’s latest quarter looked mixed, but the numbers still show why investors stay engaged. In Q3 2025, it reported revenue of $615 million and adjusted EBITDA of $310 million, while adjusted net earnings came in at $32 million, or $0.07 per share. It ended the quarter with $779 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1 billion in total debt. For the outlook, the uranium producer said contracts cover average annual deliveries of over 28 million pounds of U3O8 over the next five years. It also highlighted a partnership with the U.S. government to accelerate Westinghouse reactor deployment, with at least US$80 billion of investment value. Management cut its McArthur River/Key Lake 2025 production outlook, so execution risk stays real.

Bottom line

Together, MDA and Cameco look ready to surge into 2026 as the market starts to reward tangible progress. MDA pairs a $4.4 billion backlog with rapid growth, and it can keep surprising if it turns that work into recurring cash flow. Cameco pairs long-dated contracts with Westinghouse optionality, and it can win if nuclear demand keeps tightening supply. With the stocks up about 47% and 33%, respectively, in a month, the easy jump has happened, but the next leg can come from results, not hope. If both companies keep hitting milestones, 2026 can still deliver another sharp leg higher.

More on Tech Stocks

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by favourable market conditions and clear growth drivers, these two stocks offer strong potential for superior long-term returns.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Did you buy Shopify stock yet? Here’s why investors looking for a tech growth pick should consider this tech darling.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Andrew Button

Here are three top AI stocks to buy and hold -- not one of which is NVIDIA.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Tech Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turning $100k into $1M requires 26% annual growth. Here are 3 Canadian stocks riding massive secular trends that could hit…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing the Registered Retirement Savings Plan
Tech Stocks

Got $10,000? Should You Invest in an RRSP or TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Thinking about an RRSP? Discover how investing can lead to significant tax savings and impact your retirement planning.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock has grown at a CAGR of more than 107% over the last five years, crushing the broader…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 Bargain TSX Stocks to Buy While They Are Still Cheap

| Robin Brown

Even though the TSX is charging higher in 2026, here are two beaten-down stocks that could have substantial upside once…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Celestica Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica (CLS) stock is riding the massive AI wave. Is it too late to buy this soaring Canadian tech stock…

Read more »