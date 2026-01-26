3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2035, Starting Now

The current wave of geopolitical uncertainties may unsettle investors, but these same conditions create opportunities for long-term gains. As noted by Benjamin Graham, the market is a “voting machine” in the short term but a “weighing machine” in the long term. Despite short-term volatility making oil and gold stocks attractive, it is this uncertainty that presents chances to acquire undervalued technology stocks for substantial future growth.

Recent sentiment shifts have also created buying opportunities in technology stocks. Several companies with solid fundamentals are being overlooked because of trade war concerns. Consider these as potential value plays.

Three growth stocks that could turn $100,000 into $1 million by 2035

To turn $100,000 into $1 million, you need stocks that can grow at an average annual rate of 26% in the next 10 years. Sustaining such high growth is only possible in tech stocks or growth stocks trading at a heavy discount.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has declined by 45% over the last six months. The market has discounted this stock significantly because it never comes into the limelight. It silently acquires companies where its due diligence shows that clients will continue to renew contracts and billing from Maintenance services will grow in line with inflation.

The latest quarterly results revealed a 46% year-over-year increase in free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025. Its net income fell 13% due to a $260 million one-off expense from the revaluation of an investment that was accounted for using the equity method.

Constellation has a strong balance sheet with $2.8 billion in cash reserves. It is trading at 17.1 times free cash flow (FCF), a valuation last seen in September 2014. All the overvaluation of the stock has vanished, and the stock is heavily discounted considering a 27% FCF growth in the nine months of 2025.

CSU stock has converted $10,000 invested in January 2016 to $52,839 in January 2026. This amount reached $96,500 in May 2005 when Constellation’s share price was trading near its peak of over $5,000. The stock still has the potential to meet and even cross its previous high.

Descartes Systems stock

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) stock has been down and will remain low for some time as it is caught up in the global trade war. The supply chain solutions provider is seeing a slowdown in trade volumes. Descartes Systems reported that U.S. container imports fell 5.9% month-over-month in December, extending the dips that began in July. This is driving down its share price, and the impact is also being felt in stagnant organic revenue growth.

DSG stock could continue to fall throughout 2026 as the global trade war intensifies. It earns 69% of its revenue from the US, which is at the epicenter of the trade war. The new trade order will likely be more fragmented, with each country having more than one supplier to reduce dependency.

Descartes can tap this opportunity and broaden its international operations. However, it will take time. In the meantime, the company is preserving cash to withstand a period of downturn. It has a cash reserve of $278.8 million and a working capital surplus of $182.4 million. You can accumulate Descartes’s shares in small quantities throughout the downturn and reduce the weighted average cost.

When trade volumes pick up in the new supply chain, Descartes could see an upswing. However, this needs patience as it takes at least three years to recover from a major crisis.

Hive stock

Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) is a stock to buy and hold until the next supercycle. The firm is transitioning its Tier 1 bitcoin mining data centre to Tier 3 artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. The demand for AI will only increase, and the winner will be the one that can deliver AI at a cheaper cost. Hive is looking to provide faster and cheaper AI computing power, which makes it a contender for the next AI growth cycle.

It is setting up data centres in Paraguay, where electricity is cheap. Hive is using its Bitcoin inventory to fund these data centres, which means there is no debt obligation, and the company has the flexibility to wait. One hyperscaler contract could drive its share price.