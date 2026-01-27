Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Married? How to Earn Over $10,000 in Tax-Free Income per Year!

Married? How to Earn Over $10,000 in Tax-Free Income per Year!

A married couple can double TFSA compounding by using both accounts separately, coordinating contributions, and sticking to sustainable dividend payers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
senior couple looks at investing statements

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Each spouse has separate TFSA room and limits, so track contributions individually to avoid over contribution penalties.
  • You can gift cash to your spouse so they can contribute to their own TFSA using their unused room.
  • Sun Life is a simple income anchor with a recently raised dividend and strong underlying earnings power.

If you’re married and trying to build Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) passive income, the biggest thing to remember is that you’re running two separate tax shelters, not one shared account. Each spouse has their own contribution room, their own limits, and their own responsibility to avoid over contributing. But when you coordinate, you can double the compounding, double the income streams, and keep every dollar of eligible income tax-free, which is exactly the point.

Getting started

Start with the math, not the fantasy. Earning over $10,000 per year tax-free means you either need a lot of capital, a high yield, or a mix of both. A realistic path for most couples looks like this: keep adding new TFSA room every January, reinvest dividends early on, and let the portfolio grow until the income becomes meaningful enough to skim. In 2026, that new $7,000 of room shows up on January 1, and that annual habit adds up faster than people think.

Next, treat “income” like a system, not a single stock. Blend dependable dividend payers with companies that can grow earnings. Dividend growth often matters more than starting yield over a decade. If you only chase yield, you can end up holding businesses that cut payouts the first time the economy sneezes. If you only chase growth, you might wait years before you feel any cash flow. The sweet spot for beginners and couples is steady dividends plus steady business quality.

Finally, use marriage the smart way. If one spouse has unused TFSA room and the other has cash, you can fund the spouse’s TFSA with an outright gift so the money gets invested under that spouse’s room. You don’t “share” room, but you can share goals. Keep clean records, respect the contribution limits, and make it boring. That’s how you keep it tax-free and drama-free.

Consider SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) makes sense in this conversation as it’s a classic Canadian dividend payer with a business that people rely on in every market. It operates in insurance, wealth, and asset management, with meaningful operations in Canada, the U.S., and Asia. It earns money from premiums, fees, and investment-related results, which gives it more than one engine. That matters when you’re building income you want to trust.

The dividend story is the hook for couples. Sun Life raised its common share dividend to $0.92 per share for its Q4 2025 payment, up from $0.88 previously, and its dividend history shows that increase clearly. The forward annual dividend is $3.68, which works out to a forward yield around 4.26% at the time of writing.

Now the earnings, as income only feels “passive” when the business keeps producing. In Q3 2025, Sun Life reported underlying net income of $1 billion, up 3% year over year, with underlying return on equity of 18.3%. It also reported reported net income of $414 million in the quarter. Those numbers show a company that still generates serious profit power, even when some segments wobble.

The near-term outlook has one obvious timing note: Sun Life’s Q4 2025 results were not out yet as of late January 2026, with the company scheduling its Q4 release for February 11, 2026 after markets close. Investors will be watching whether U.S. group benefits signals stabilize and whether Asia continues to carry growth. Recent reporting also shows the U.S. dental business has faced Medicaid-related uncertainty at points, which can create volatility around guidance.

Bottom line

Sun Life is a great tool for couples aiming for over $10,000 in tax-free income because it’s simple, liquid, and built around a dividend that has recently been rising. On a rough math check, a 4.3% yield means you’d need about $235,000 invested to generate $10,000 a year from Sun Life alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$86.372,717$3.68$9,998.56Quarterly$234,667.29

So most couples will use it as a core income anchor while they add other dividend holdings and keep topping up TFSA room every year. If you want a straightforward stock that helps you compound steadily without needing to trade or micromanage, SLF fits the job.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Down by almost half its 52-week high, this seemingly down-and-out tech stock might be the best AI stock to buy…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Knights to Add to Your 2026 TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three “dividend knights” cover different needs: higher yield (BNS), diversified financial exposure (POW), and premium stability (RY).

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Watch in January

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA income mix like these three can work, but the “safety” hinges on fees and payout coverage, not just…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet’s next year likely hinges on whether contract stability and cost control translate into a clear earnings rebound.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Best Canadian Stocks for Value in the World Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian “value” names look cheap for different reasons: Manulife for earnings power, SmartCentres for income, and Brookfield for…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX blue-chip stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to get in on the action while the share…

Read more »