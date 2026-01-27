Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retire Richer With 2 Resilient Growth Stocks

Retire Richer With 2 Resilient Growth Stocks

Buy these two TSX stocks to inject some serious long-term growth into your self-directed investment portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a resilient long‑term growth pick—its dominant discount‑retail model and international expansion have driven strong multi‑year gains and position it well for steady future growth.
  • goeasy (TSX:GSY) complements Dollarama as a high‑growth financial‑services holding, serving subprime borrowers with analysts projecting double‑digit revenue and EPS growth, making both suitable for retirement portfolios.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [goeasy] >

Investing in Canadian growth stocks is easily one of the best ways to build wealth over the long run. These are the kind of businesses that can grow earnings, expand revenues, and deliver compounded growth to investors that beat the broader market over time.

However, not every growth stock is the same. While some might offer compelling returns with rapid turnarounds on profits, many also carry significant capital risk. As exciting as it might seem to look for high-growth potential stocks, prioritizing sustained wealth growth is critical to being successful with investing in growth stocks.

Today, I will discuss two resilient growth stocks you can own as part of your portfolio for retirement planning in Canada.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) is a $52.6 billion market-cap Canadian company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. Dollarama owns and operates thousands of locations within Canada. It also has a significant presence in Latin America through its controlling stake in the Dollarcity chain, and it is expanding into Australia.

As of this writing, the stock trades for $192.22 per share, up by 45.2% from its 52-week low, and it does not seem like it has a ceiling for growth. At current levels, it is up by 284.5% in the last five years. Its business model is simple but brilliant. By offering lower-priced alternatives for daily-use items, it provides relief to consumers looking to cut costs.

It might not make more than its peers per item, but it more than makes up for it in total sales due to attractive pricing. Dollarama stock looks well-positioned to continue delivering substantial long-term growth.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) is another brilliant long-term growth stock that meets a demand for consumers like Dollarama, but has a different approach. The $2.06 billion market-cap company is a financial services provider that offers alternative lending solutions for subprime borrowers. People who cannot qualify for loans from standard lenders rely on companies like goeasy to finance various necessities.

goeasy is one of the finest growth stocks you can buy right now. The alternative lending space has a lot of demand, and goeasy and its investors have benefited from it. The company keeps growing and remains profitable. As of this writing, goeasy stock trades for $129.16 per share, up by 9.9% from its 52-week low, and by 38.3% in the last five years.

Despite already growing its revenue and profitability, GSY stock might have more to offer. Analysts anticipate that the stock will grow its revenue by 12% in 2026 and expect its normalized earnings per share to jump by 25%. GSY might be a good stock to own at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

Buying and holding investments like Dollarama stock and goeasy stock for the long run can help you with your financial goals in retirement. Building a portfolio of high-quality growth stocks mixed with blue-chip stocks in a retirement account can offer sustainable wealth growth with tax advantages. To this end, DOL stock and GSY stock can be good holdings to consider.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Why Celestica (TSX:CLS) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Celestica stock is benefiting directly from the AI infrastructure wave, setting it up for a strong run in 2026 and…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Watch in January

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA income mix like these three can work, but the “safety” hinges on fees and payout coverage, not just…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets This Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation’s one-year setup is basically a bet on its acquisition flywheel staying strong while the market decides what multiple “quality”…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Investing

Is Dollarama a Buy After Outperforming for Years?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Dollarama has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market in the past decade. But is Dollarama a buy…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

Analyst upgrades might be making the case for investing in Suncor Energy stock, and here’s what you need to know…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for 2026

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another value stock worth buying in a TFSA today.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Stocks for Beginners

RioCan vs SmartCentres: The Better REIT for Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

REITs like RioCan and SmartCentres are great income engines. Which is the better REIT for your portfolio?

Read more »