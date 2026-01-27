Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The 2 ETFs I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

The 2 ETFs I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

Both of these ETFs are highly diversified, low cost, and can can complement Canadian dividend stocks well.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Global equity diversification reduces the risk of being concentrated in one country or sector.
  • VXC and XAW each provide exposure to thousands of stocks across developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada.
  • With identical fees and similar long-term returns, either ETF can serve as a long-term core holding alongside Canadian stocks.

My criteria for a forever buy-and-hold investment is simple. I want something I am confident will have a positive trajectory 10 years or more from now. That gets much easier when you diversify. The goal is not to hit a home run. It is to avoid permanent loss of capital over long stretches of time.

A single stock, a single sector, or even a single country can struggle for years. When you spread your bet across thousands of companies, all 11 sectors, and multiple regions of the world, the odds improve materially.

The two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) below do exactly that. You will notice they both exclude Canadian equities on purpose. Many investors prefer to pick their own Canadian dividend stocks, and that is fine. These ETFs complement those choices without overlap.

The Vanguard option

The first ETF I would buy and hold forever is Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC).

This ETF provides exposure to thousands of large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks across both developed and emerging markets, excluding Canada. Developed markets are split between the U.S. and international regions.

The U.S. makes up the largest portion of the portfolio, roughly 60% to 70%, while the rest of the developed exposure comes from EAFE markets such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia.

The remaining allocation is to emerging markets, including countries like China, India, and Brazil. VXC is market-cap weighted, meaning larger companies receive larger weights. That is why the top holdings are dominated by major U.S. companies.

Despite the breadth, costs are reasonable. The management expense ratio is 0.22%. After fees, the ETF currently offers a 12-month trailing yield of about 1.39%, paid quarterly. The real value here is not income. It is broad, global diversification in a single holding.

The iShares option

If you prefer iShares over Vanguard, the equivalent option is iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW).

Instead of tracking an FTSE index, XAW follows the MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index. The objective is the same. It provides exposure to U.S. equities, international developed markets, and emerging markets, all while excluding Canada.

XAW uses a fund-of-funds structure, but at the underlying level it still represents more than 8,000 individual stocks worldwide, weighted by market capitalization. Fees are identical to VXC at a 0.22% expense ratio.

The trailing 12-month yield is slightly lower at about 1.29%, but total returns between these two ETFs have historically been similar when dividends are reinvested. Choosing between them often comes down to personal preference rather than performance differences.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 55

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance for Canadians between the age of 55–59 is roughly $33,200, which is pretty low.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Monthly Dividend Stars Yielding Over 5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Discover three relatively safe TSX monthly dividend stocks that have solid outlooks and financial strength.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX briefly touched a record before slipping on Monday as investors turned cautious, and attention shifts to metals strength…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways Canadians Can Invest Like ‘The Canadian Warren Buffett’

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing like the “Canadian Warren Buffett” starts with owning reliable businesses, staying patient, and letting dividends do the work.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $363 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use this TFSA income strategy to get decent yield while reducing risk.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Energy Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Cenovus Energy Stock all of a Sudden?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus is back in the headlines because a potential $3 billion asset sale could quickly change its debt story.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Real Cash Every 30 Days

| Daniel Da Costa

These two reliable TSX stocks offer attractive yields and reliable dividends, and return cash to investors every single month.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Investing

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy Right Away With $5,000

| Chris MacDonald

There are many excellent growth stocks for investors to choose from to generate solid long-term returns, but here's one I…

Read more »