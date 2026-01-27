This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Backed by strong financial performance, a healthy balance sheet, and a compelling growth outlook, Whitecap represents an attractive buying opportunity for income-seeking investors.

The Bank of Canada has slashed interest rates by 225 basis points since June 2024, bringing its benchmark rate down to 2.25%. In this low-interest-rate environment, investing in monthly dividend-paying stocks can be an effective strategy to enhance passive income. However, dividends are never guaranteed. Investors should therefore focus on high-quality companies with strong underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, and sustainable growth prospects.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine Whitecap Resources’s (TSX:WCP) recently reported third-quarter performance and growth prospects to determine buying opportunities for income-seeking investors.

Whitecap’s third-quarter performance

Whitecap, which focuses on developing oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada, delivered a solid third-quarter performance in October. Total average production reached 374,623 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), exceeding management’s internal expectations, supported by strong growth across crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. On a year-over-year basis, production surged 116%, primarily driven by the merger with Veren, which was completed in May. On a per-share basis, production increased by 5.7%, reflecting strong operational execution, incremental production additions, and continued efficiency improvements.

Supported by higher production volumes, Whitecap’s revenue rose 86.3% to $1.66 billion during the quarter. However, revenue per share declined by 8.9%, as a 13.8% drop in the company’s average realized commodity prices more than offset the production gains.

Importantly, Whitecap has made faster-than-expected progress in capturing operational synergies from the Veren merger. The company has streamlined workflows, optimized production practices, improved infrastructure utilization, and achieved meaningful capital efficiencies through stronger procurement processes and rig-line optimization.

On the back of these operational improvements and early synergy realization, Whitecap generated $897 million in funds flow, with adjusted funds flow per share rising 7.4% year over year to $0.73. After capital expenditures of $546 million, free cash flow totaled $350 million for the quarter. At quarter-end, Whitecap reported net debt of $3.3 billion and maintained a healthy net-debt-to-annualized-funds-flow ratio of 1. With $1.6 billion in available liquidity, the company has the financial flexibility to fund its growth initiatives.

With its strong operational performance and improving financial flexibility, let’s now turn to Whitecap’s growth prospects.

Whitecap’s growth prospects

Following the release of its third-quarter results, Whitecap raised its 2025 production guidance from the earlier range of 295,000–300,000 boe/d to approximately 305,000 boe/d. This updated outlook implies fourth-quarter production of 370,000–375,000 boe/d, reflecting strong operational momentum.

In addition, Whitecap plans to invest between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion this year, with a continued focus on operational execution, disciplined capital allocation, moderate production growth, and further realization of merger synergies. Supported by these investments, management expects average production for the year to remain between 370,000 and 375,000 boe/d. The company also anticipates generating approximately $300 million annually in capital, operating, and corporate synergies.

Given these growth initiatives and improving operational efficiencies, I expect Whitecap’s financial performance to remain on an upward trajectory, reinforcing the sustainability of its dividend over the long term.

Investors’ takeaway

In addition to its attractive monthly dividend payouts, Whitecap has also rewarded shareholders with meaningful stock price appreciation, delivering a total return of 18% over the past 12 months. Despite these solid gains, the stock continues to trade at a reasonable valuation, with next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of 2.4 and 14.7, respectively.

Given its strong financial performance, healthy balance sheet, and compelling growth outlook, I believe Whitecap represents an excellent buying opportunity for investors seeking both income and long-term capital appreciation.