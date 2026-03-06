Your TFSA Should Be Your Income Engine, Not Your RRSP

Here’s a compelling argument as to why a TFSA may actually be the better investing vehicle for long-term dividend compounding than an RRSP.

Benefit from Greater Financial Flexibility : TFSAs provide immediate access to funds for emergencies and investment opportunities without penalties, with contribution room resetting annually, offering a flexible advantage over RRSPs.

Leverage Tax-Free Withdrawals for Passive Income : Consider using your TFSA for generating passive income, as it offers tax-free withdrawals on dividends and capital gains, unlike RRSPs where withdrawals are taxed as regular income.

Common wisdom in the market is that if you’re sitting on a pile of contribution room in your TFSA and RRSP, creating a passive income stream in retirement via buying dividend stocks, REITs, bonds or other income-producing assets is best done in a Registered Retirement Savings Account (RRSP) over a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Much of the wisdom behind this common advice is that a TFSA favours long-duration growth investments, due to the fact that capital gains are not taxed when money is pulled out of this fund in retirement. On the other hand, an RRSP allows investors to put away pre-tax dollars (getting a tax refund today), with future distributions taxable when it comes time to pull out this capital.

That said, I’ve got a bold take. For some investors, it may make sense to turn that TFSA into your personal income-generating powerhouse, and leave the RRSP for the back seat. That’s at least for those looking to cranking out reliable cash flow in retirement. Let me break down why this switch makes perfect sense for most of us north of the border.

Source: Getty Images

Tax-free withdrawals mean a great deal for those with significant passive income

First off, tax-free withdrawals are the TFSA’s secret sauce. Picture this: you’ve built a portfolio of juicy dividend payers like Canadian banks, utilities, or REITs inside your TFSA. Those payouts (dividends, interest, capital gains) grow completely tax-free, and when you pull them out to cover groceries or that cabin upgrade, the CRA takes zero.

There’s no withholding, no income tax hit. Compare that to an RRSP, where every withdrawal gets taxed as regular income, potentially pushing you into a higher bracket or clawing back your OAS benefits.

In retirement, when you’re drawing down steadily, that tax bill on RRSPs can eat 20–50% of your income stream, depending on your province and total earnings. Why hand over a chunk of your hard-earned dividends to Ottawa when your TFSA lets you keep every penny?

Flexibility matters

In my opinion, flexibility seals the deal. Need cash for a medical emergency, a family wedding, or just to seize a market dip? TFSA withdrawals are yours instantly, no penalties, and that room resets the next January 1st.

What this means is that it’s possible for investors to recontribute without losing a dime of lifetime space. With RRSPs, it’s a much dicier proposition. Early dips trigger immediate taxes and vanish your contribution room forever, plus you can’t touch them without derailing your retirement math.

So, for income-focused investing, this liquidity is gold. I’m of the view that both vehicles can work, for those looking to have a dividend-focused investing strategy, by considering one’s TFSA as the go-to vehicle. This is one strategy for such an investor type that may be worthwhile.