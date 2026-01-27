The TSX briefly touched a record before slipping on Monday as investors turned cautious, and attention shifts to metals strength and looming rate decisions today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 27

Despite strengthening commodity prices, Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly negative note amid U.S. president Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats, while investors turned cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions due later in the week. Even though the S&P/TSX Composite Index touched a new all-time high of 33,428 during intraday trading, it gave up most of those gains and ended the session down 52 points, or 0.2%, at 33,093, snapping a three-day winning streak.

Even as a rally in metals prices drove shares of metals and mining companies higher and utility stocks saw fresh buying, sharp declines in most other key market sectors, including healthcare, real estate, and consumer cyclicals, dragged the TSX benchmark lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bombardier, Energy Fuels, Seabridge Gold, and Lithium Americas were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 6.9%.

On the brighter side, mining stocks like NovaGold Resources, Ivanhoe Mines, and Eldorado Gold climbed by at least 4.5% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) also rose 4% to $43.40 apiece, making it among the Toronto Stock Exchange’s top gainers. This rally in AAUC stock came after the Canadian miner revealed it had agreed to be acquired by Zijin Gold International in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.5 billion.

Under the agreement, Allied Gold’s shareholders will receive $44 per share, representing a roughly 27% premium to the stock’s 30-day volume-weighted average price. The transaction is expected to close by late April 2026 after receiving necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Investors welcomed the certainty of the cash offer and the sizable premium. Interestingly, AAUC stock has jumped nearly 263% over the last 12 months.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Ivanhoe Mines, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Precious metals prices were trading on a bullish note in early Tuesday morning, with gold spot hovering close to US$5,100 per ounce, signaling potential early strength in TSX mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep a close eye on the latest U.S. consumer confidence data this morning. The report could provide insights into American consumer spending patterns and influence broader market sentiment across North American indices.

More importantly, investors eagerly await the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate decisions of the year, both scheduled for tomorrow. Market participants are not expecting any immediate rate changes, but the tone of the policy statements and press conferences could significantly influence expectations for rate cuts later this year.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed retailer Metro (TSX:MRU) will release its latest quarterly earnings report today. Bay Street analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the December quarter with $5.27 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today