Don’t Buy Gold Mining Stocks Yet — Not Before You Read This Warning

Gold is in a bull run, but investors should heed these warnings before buying gold miners.

Gold spot prices pushing past US$5,000 have reignited the debasement trade. Confidence in the U.S. dollar continues to erode, real yields remain fragile, and geopolitical risk keeps flaring up with new conflicts around the world. Against that backdrop, it’s natural to assume that if gold is doing well, gold mining stocks must be doing even better.

And to be fair, that intuition isn’t wrong. Gold miners have operating leverage. When the price of gold rises faster than its costs, profits can grow at a much faster rate than the metal itself. That leverage often shows up as outsized moves in gold mining stock prices.

But that leverage cuts both ways. More importantly, owning gold miners is not the same thing as owning gold. The correlation is there, but the risk profile is very different, and in many cases, investors are taking on risks they are neither aware of nor properly compensated for. Before buying gold miners, here’s a quick crash course on the key risks and two lower-risk alternatives I’d personally consider first.

The risks of gold mining stocks

Gold isn’t evenly distributed around the globe, which is why many mines are located in emerging or politically unstable regions. Expropriation and nationalization are real risks. Governments under fiscal stress may raise taxes, change royalty agreements, or, in extreme cases, seize assets outright. It can happen through regulatory changes, export restrictions, or forced renegotiations.

Then there’s equity market risk. Gold miners are still stocks. Even if gold prices rise, a broad equity selloff can drag mining shares down with everything else. During market stress, correlations often rise, and miners can fall alongside the broader market despite strong underlying gold prices from a flight-to-safety effect.

Finally, there’s dilution risk. Physical gold has a finite supply. Mining companies do not. If a miner needs capital, management may choose to issue new shares instead of taking on debt. When that happens, existing shareholders are diluted, and future upside is spread across more shares. This can be a persistent headwind, especially for smaller operators.

My preferred ways to invest in gold

If you’re still dead set on gaining exposure to gold stocks rather than owning physical gold, there are smarter ways to do it.

The first is diversification through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD).

This fund holds a portfolio of 57 gold mining companies from around the world, with about 64% of the exposure coming from Canada. The trade-off is cost, with a management expense ratio of about 0.60%.

You still get the structural sensitivity to gold prices that miners provide, but without the company-specific risk tied to a single operator. It’s still a concentrated sector bet, but you’re less exposed to idiosyncratic issues like individual cost blowouts or localized political events.

The second option is to skip traditional miners entirely and focus on gold streamers. These businesses don’t dig for gold themselves. Instead, they finance miners in exchange for the right to purchase future production at fixed prices or receive royalties on output. This creates a capital-light model with far lower operating risk.

Two well-known Canadian examples are Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals.

Both tend to have higher margins than miners, lower capital intensity, and less exposure to cost inflation. They still benefit from rising gold prices, but without many of the operational and geopolitical risks tied to running mines directly.