Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Don’t Buy Gold Mining Stocks Yet — Not Before You Read This Warning

Don’t Buy Gold Mining Stocks Yet — Not Before You Read This Warning

Gold is in a bull run, but investors should heed these warnings before buying gold miners.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Gold mining stocks carry unique risks tied to geopolitics, equity markets, and shareholder dilution.
  • A diversified gold miners ETF like XGD can reduce company-specific risk but remains a concentrated sector bet.
  • Gold streaming companies such as Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals offer capital-lite gold exposure with fewer operational risks.

Gold spot prices pushing past US$5,000 have reignited the debasement trade. Confidence in the U.S. dollar continues to erode, real yields remain fragile, and geopolitical risk keeps flaring up with new conflicts around the world. Against that backdrop, it’s natural to assume that if gold is doing well, gold mining stocks must be doing even better.

And to be fair, that intuition isn’t wrong. Gold miners have operating leverage. When the price of gold rises faster than its costs, profits can grow at a much faster rate than the metal itself. That leverage often shows up as outsized moves in gold mining stock prices.

But that leverage cuts both ways. More importantly, owning gold miners is not the same thing as owning gold. The correlation is there, but the risk profile is very different, and in many cases, investors are taking on risks they are neither aware of nor properly compensated for. Before buying gold miners, here’s a quick crash course on the key risks and two lower-risk alternatives I’d personally consider first.

The risks of gold mining stocks

Gold isn’t evenly distributed around the globe, which is why many mines are located in emerging or politically unstable regions. Expropriation and nationalization are real risks. Governments under fiscal stress may raise taxes, change royalty agreements, or, in extreme cases, seize assets outright. It can happen through regulatory changes, export restrictions, or forced renegotiations.

Then there’s equity market risk. Gold miners are still stocks. Even if gold prices rise, a broad equity selloff can drag mining shares down with everything else. During market stress, correlations often rise, and miners can fall alongside the broader market despite strong underlying gold prices from a flight-to-safety effect.

Finally, there’s dilution risk. Physical gold has a finite supply. Mining companies do not. If a miner needs capital, management may choose to issue new shares instead of taking on debt. When that happens, existing shareholders are diluted, and future upside is spread across more shares. This can be a persistent headwind, especially for smaller operators.

My preferred ways to invest in gold

If you’re still dead set on gaining exposure to gold stocks rather than owning physical gold, there are smarter ways to do it.

The first is diversification through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD).

This fund holds a portfolio of 57 gold mining companies from around the world, with about 64% of the exposure coming from Canada. The trade-off is cost, with a management expense ratio of about 0.60%.

You still get the structural sensitivity to gold prices that miners provide, but without the company-specific risk tied to a single operator. It’s still a concentrated sector bet, but you’re less exposed to idiosyncratic issues like individual cost blowouts or localized political events.

The second option is to skip traditional miners entirely and focus on gold streamers. These businesses don’t dig for gold themselves. Instead, they finance miners in exchange for the right to purchase future production at fixed prices or receive royalties on output. This creates a capital-light model with far lower operating risk.

Two well-known Canadian examples are Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals.

Both tend to have higher margins than miners, lower capital intensity, and less exposure to cost inflation. They still benefit from rising gold prices, but without many of the operational and geopolitical risks tied to running mines directly.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Soaring Canadian Stocks With Zero Signs of Slowing Down

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and gold miners have been heated winners that seemingly can't be stopped.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A copper comeback stock is flashing momentum, strong cash flow, and a 2026 project catalyst that could drive another leg…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Daniel Da Costa

After a massive 160% rally in 2025 and the stock continuing to climb higher in 2026, is Barrick Gold still…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Stocks for Beginners

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7%-yield monthly payer gets paid from royalties, not drilling, which can make the income stream feel simpler and steadier.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Metals and Mining Stocks

What is the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your investments: get all the details on the 2026 TFSA contribution limit and how to effectively use your TFSA.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 854% This Past Year — and There’s More Growth Ahead

| Jitendra Parashar

After an 854% surge in just one year, this high-growth Canadian stock is showing signs that its story may be…

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high-risk appetite should consider owning quality growth stocks in their portfolio right now.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Outlook for Barrick Mining Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Barrick Mining is a gold mining stock that has tripled shareholder returns over the past 12 months. Is ABX still…

Read more »