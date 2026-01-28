If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2026, I’d Pick These

These three top Canadian stocks combine revenue growth, improving margins, and clear long-term direction, making them attractive to buy in 2026.

I always prefer to invest in businesses that prove their value through numbers and not just promises. Growth backed by strong profit margins and cash flow usually tells the real story. With markets still experiencing volatility, picking fewer but stronger growth stocks can make investing simpler. In this article, I will highlight three top Canadian stocks that combine execution and long-term potential in 2026.

Aritzia stock

Starting with Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a consumer-focused growth stock that reflects how strong demand and disciplined execution can work together over time. This Vancouver-based design house is known for its “Everyday Luxury” apparel, selling through boutiques and digital channels across North America.

Interestingly, ATZ stock more than doubled in value in 2025. As a result, it now trades around $115 per share with a market cap of about $13.3 billion.

In the third quarter of its fiscal 2026 (three months ended in November 2025), the company’s revenue surged 43% YoY (year-over-year) to $1 billion with the help of strong comparable sales and boutique expansion. More importantly, its growth in the United States remained a key contributor, with U.S. revenue climbing 54% YoY. At the same time, Aritzia’s digital initiatives also paid off in the latest quarter, as its e-commerce revenue jumped 58% YoY following the mobile app launch.

Beyond revenues, its profitability also improved with its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rising 52% YoY, due mainly to operating leverage and better cost control.

Beyond near-term results, Aritzia’s long-term appeal comes from continued focus on U.S. expansion, investments in distribution infrastructure, and a strong balance sheet holding over $620 million in cash. These factors could help the company continue scaling and its stock rise in 2026 and beyond.

Lightspeed stock

My next top Canadian stock pick for 2026, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), can add software-driven growth to your portfolio. Lightspeed provides point-of-sale and payments software to retail and hospitality businesses globally.

Following an 18% jump over the last 10 months, LSPD stock currently trades at $15.82 per share with a market cap of roughly $2.2 billion.

In the quarter ended in September 2025, Lightspeed’s revenue reached US$319 million, rising 15% YoY and exceeding guidance. This growth was primarily supported by higher transaction-based revenue as more customers adopted its payment solutions.

Its margins also continued to improve in the latest quarter, with gross margin expanding to 42%, driven by better mix and pricing discipline. Most importantly, the company’s cash flow turned a corner as its operating cash flow came in at US$25.5 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached US$18 million.

As Lightspeed continues to increase payment penetration, expand customer locations across North America and Europe, and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) features within its platform, its long-term growth outlook looks really promising.

MDA Space stock

Rounding out the list, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) could be another great Canadian stock to buy in 2026. The company mainly designs and builds satellite systems, robotics, and space technology for government and commercial customers. MDA stock recently traded near $39 per share, translating to a market cap of about $4.9 billion.

Two of the most important factors that make MDA so attractive right now are its strong execution and a growing backlog. In the third quarter of 2025, the company’s revenue climbed 45% YoY to $409.8 million, backed by higher activity in satellite systems and robotics. At the same time, its adjusted EBITDA jumped 49% YoY, with margins holding around 20%.

Notably, its backlog stood at $4.4 billion at the end of the quarter. Looking ahead, MDA could continue to benefit from sustained government spending, commercial satellite demand, and a disciplined balance sheet. That combination could support its stock price rally in the years to come, I believe.