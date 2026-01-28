Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

Here’s why these four top Canadian stocks are some of the best to buy right now and hold for years to come in your TFSA.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use your TFSA for long-term, tax-free compounding by holding high-quality Canadian stocks—either dividend payers or businesses that can reinvest at high returns—and focus on durable, defensive operations and buy-and-hold positions.
  • Top TFSA picks highlighted: Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) for growth; Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN), Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), and GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL) as defensive, long-term growth holdings.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Aritzia

It’s no secret how powerful the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be for long-term investors. However, the TFSA works best when you ensure that the Canadian stocks you buy for it are the best of the best.

When you buy high-quality Canadian stocks inside a TFSA and hold them for years, or even decades, every dollar of growth and income compounds tax-free. That’s a massive opportunity, especially when it’s paired with businesses that have reliable and consistent operations, strong balance sheets, and the ability to grow through different economic environments.

That doesn’t mean every stock in a TFSA needs to be well-established and pay a dividend. In fact, while many high-quality businesses do return cash to investors, some of the best TFSA holdings are companies that can reinvest capital at high returns, expand their businesses over time, and steadily increase shareholder value.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy in your TFSA and hold for years, here are some of the best of the best.

One of the best growth stocks in Canada

If you’re looking for high-quality growth stocks to buy now, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is undoubtedly a top pick

Aritzia is one of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy and hold for the long haul due to its premium apparel brand, loyal customer base, and strong pricing power. That strategy has allowed it to grow revenue and earnings at an impressive pace over time.

What makes Aritzia so compelling is that its growth isn’t dependent on constant discounting or chasing trends. Instead, it focuses on brand strength, vertical integration, and expanding its footprint, particularly in the United States.

It has proven for years that its products resonate with consumers, and its e-commerce platform plays a much bigger role than just driving online sales. Not only does it help Aritzia grow in regions where it has limited physical locations, but it also gives the company valuable data on where demand is strongest, helping guide where it opens new brick-and-mortar stores next.

So, if you’re looking for a high-potential Canadian growth stock to buy in your TFSA, there’s no question Aritzia is a top pick.

Defensive growth stocks are some of the best investments Canadians can buy in their TFSA

In addition to a more volatile growth stock like Aritzia, three more of the best Canadian stocks to buy in your TFSA today are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), and GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL).

These companies are some of the best to buy and hold for years in your TFSA because they offer attractive long-term growth potential, but they also operate incredibly reliable and defensive businesses.

Brookfield Infrastructure, for example, is one of the most reliable long-term investments you can own in a TFSA. It owns essential infrastructure assets around the world, including utilities, transport networks, energy infrastructure, and data-related assets that people and businesses rely on every day.

Meanwhile, Jamieson Wellness is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy in a TFSA because it’s a consumer health company that’s a leader in the vitamins, minerals, and supplements market. That makes it incredibly defensive and a stock with a tonne of long-term potential as it continues benefiting from long-term trends toward preventative healthcare and wellness.

Furthermore, Jamieson has incredibly strong brand recognition, a global distribution network, and a disciplined approach to growth, which is why it’s one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy in your TFSA.

The reason GFL Environmental is such a reliable investment is that it owns essential, hard-to-replicate assets that provide waste management and environmental services across Canada and the United States. These are operations that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions.

So, as GFL continues to grow by acquisition, scale its costs and leverage the pricing power that comes with operating regulated and local monopolies in many markets, it’s undoubtedly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and have confidence owning in your TFSA for years to come.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing Canadian growth stocks with fundamental strength are suitable for long-term investing.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Transform Any TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 TFSA investment in Dream Industrial can generate meaningful tax-free income because the payout looks well covered by cash…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Defensive stocks like Fortis and Loblaw are the best stocks to buy now for long-term stability and growth.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Utility Stock to Own: Fortis vs Emera

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis and Emera are two top investments. But which is the better utility stock to invest in right now?

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

The 1 Growth ETF That Could Turn Patient Investors Into Millionaires

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

An S&P 500 index ETF could help you compound your portfolio, but only if you have a high risk tolerance.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $1,000, this TSX gold miner could be a small start that still teaches you real investing habits.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these four Canadian stocks are ideal for your TFSA.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirees in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These stocks trade at reasonable prices and offer attractive dividends.

Read more »