3 Canadian Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

3 Canadian Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

With the TSX starting 2026 on a strong note, these Canadian stocks look really attractive as long-term additions for a growth-focused TFSA.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The TSX is off to a strong start in 2026, giving TFSA investors more confidence to focus on long-term growth stocks.
  • MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is benefiting from rising demand in space and defense programs that support steady multi-year growth.
  • NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) and Skeena Gold & Silver (TSX:SKE) offer exposure to critical resources as global demand for clean energy and precious metals continues to build.

After ending 2025 with a solid 28% gains, the TSX Composite benchmark seems to be continuing that strong momentum in the new year, as it has already risen nearly 4% in the first month. This early strength is certainly giving growth Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors more confidence as they plan ahead for the year and beyond. And a TFSA works best when filled with companies building for the long run. In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian stocks to consider adding to your TFSA in 2026.

MDA Space stock

To kick things off, I want to start with MDA Space (TSX:MDA), which has real revenue power behind its story, not just hype. The company builds satellite systems, space robotics, and geointelligence solutions. MDA stock is around $41 per share, with a market cap of about $5.2 billion. So far in 2026, it has already gained 54%.

So, why has the stock been moving? In the third quarter of 2025, MDA Space delivered a solid 45% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its revenue to $409.8 million, driven by higher work volumes in satellite systems, robotics, and space operations. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 49% YoY to $82.8 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stayed at 20.2%.

The bigger long-run hook for TFSA investors is its $4.4 billion backlog, which gives strong revenue visibility for years. MDA Space also closed the SatixFy acquisition in early July 2025, which is expected to strengthen its end-to-end digital satellite systems offering. With demand ramping in broadband and next-gen satellite programs, MDA Space is striving to keep converting backlog into revenue while staying near its margin guidance.

NexGen Energy stock

Next, let’s shift the focus from MDA to NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), a uranium firm that continues to rally in 2026. The company is mainly focused on uranium development in Saskatchewan, anchored by its 100% owned Rook I Project. Having already risen 49% so far this year, NXE stock currently trades at $18.84 per share, with a market cap of about $11.5 billion.

A big driver behind this Canadian stock’s strength has been a strong stream of project progress. On the exploration side, NexGen recently reported its highest-grade assay to date at Patterson Corridor East, including 0.5 metres at 74.8% U3O8, and later said the high-grade subdomain expanded, while launching a 45,500-metre 2026 exploration program.

The combination of permitting momentum and high-grade exploration results makes NexGen a top Canadian stock for TFSA investors.

Skeena Gold & Silver stock

To round out the list, let’s look at Skeena Resources (TSX:SKE), a Canadian stock tied to a major redevelopment story in the Golden Triangle. This Vancouver-based firm is currently focusing on rapidly advancing its Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia. After rallying 238% over the last year, SKE stock is now trading at $47.35 per share with a market cap near $5.7 billion.

This strong momentum in its stock could mainly be attributed to its permitting milestones. The company received major approvals in late January 2026, including an Environmental Assessment certificate and federal impact assessment approval. These steps matter because they reduce uncertainty and can move the project closer to construction decisions.

Given these developments and its strong long-term growth potential, Skeena can continue to outperform the market in the long run, making it the top stock for TFSA investors in 2026.

