Invest $15,000, Create $813 in Passive Income From This Dividend Stock

Blink and the best income deals disappear right away. If you want passive income, you need a clear target, not a vague hope, and $15,000 gives you enough fuel to make the math feel real. The trick involves matching a dividend to your life, then letting time do the heavy lifting.

Before you chase a yield number, decide what “passive” means for you. Do you want cash every month, or a bigger cheque once a quarter? Can you handle price swings without panic-selling? You also need to think about taxes, fees, and your timeline, as a high payout can still disappoint if you buy the stock at the wrong price or if the payout eats the business alive. Keep a little cash aside so a market dip feels like an opportunity, not a crisis. So let’s look at one dividend stock that can get you there.

DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) fits the “steady monthly” crowd. It owns and manages industrial buildings, the unglamorous boxes that keep modern life moving. Tenants store inventory, ship goods, and run light manufacturing. When the economy hums, these buildings stay busy, and the rent cheques show up on time. Dream Industrial runs a global portfolio, so more than one region can drive results.

DIR.UN has looked like a classic rate-sensitive REIT over the past year. It dipped in early 2025, only to surge back up, now up 9% in the last year alone. That path matters because it reminds you that even a dividend stock can test your patience when the market frets about borrowing costs and property values. If you plan to live off the income, you need the stomach to hold through those mood swings.

Right now, the income pitch looks simple. The trust pays a monthly distribution, adding up to an annual $0.70 dividend. With $15,000, here’s what investors could earn in dividends alone, before taxes and trading costs. Reinvest that cash yourself and the monthly payout can climb over time.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $12.90 1,162 $0.70 $813.40 Monthly $14,989.80

Earnings support

The recent numbers support that payout. In the third quarter of 2025, Dream Industrial reported diluted funds from operations of $0.27 per unit. It also reported a funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio of 66.2%, which leaves some breathing room for reinvestment and the occasional bump in costs. Those two figures matter more than a headline yield, as these show whether the distribution comes from real cash flow.

The business also keeps building its growth engine. Dream Industrial reported comparative properties net operating income of $103.8 million in Q3 2025 and in-place and committed occupancy of 95.4%. Management also highlighted strong leasing spreads on new and renewed deals in Canada, which can lift cash flow as older leases roll off. That mix helps the trust grow without relying only on acquisitions, and it can support distribution stability through the cycle.

The valuation looks interesting for income investors who like a margin of safety. Dream Industrial reported net asset value (NAV) per unit of $16.74 at Sept. 30, 2025, while the unit price in that same snapshot sat at $12.43. Even with DIR.UN trading closer to $13 today, you still buy it at a meaningful discount to that NAV estimate. A December 2025 deal with CPP Investments also signalled institutional appetite for its assets, and management pointed to unit buybacks and new growth initiatives as uses for proceeds.

Bottom line

None of this turns DIR.UN into a sure thing. Higher rates can pressure real estate values, and industrial demand can cool if the economy slows. The trust suspended its dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), so you lose the automatic reinvestment perk for now, and currency moves can add noise because it operates outside Canada. Still, DIR.UN offers a monthly cash payout, a distribution backed by reasonable FFO coverage, and a business that can grow rents over time. If you want to invest $15,000 and start collecting cash each month, it fits nicely right now.