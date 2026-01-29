Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $25,000 in 2026

Are you wondering how to invest $25,000 of cash in 2026? Here are five diverse Canadian stocks to buy with your spare cash this year.

Canadian stocks have not been a bad place to invest in the past few years. The TSX Index is up over 30% in the past year and 50% in the past two years.

Market valuations are elevated today. Markets could be due for some volatility given the near linear climb in the past 10 months. As a result, it is wise to diversify your holdings across stock, sector, and industry. If I had $25,000 to spend, here are five top Canadian stocks I would be buying in 2026.

First Capital REIT

Canadian real estate stocks are set for a breakout year after a couple of stagnant years. First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) is one of my favourite for defence and offence.

It operates one of the highest quality urban-focused retail property portfolios in Canada. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is defensive because most of its properties are grocery anchored. The remaining tenants provide essential services (like medical services, pharmacy, home goods).

First Cap has 97% occupancy, strong rental rate growth, and a rapidly improving balance sheet. The REIT is cheap compared to its private market value and it pays an attractive 4.6% distribution yield.

Colliers International: A long-term compounding Canadian stock

Colliers International (TSX:CIGI) is another Canadian stock with real estate exposure, but in a extemporary way. While it is best known for its commercial brokerage business, over 70% of its income now comes from recurring services (like property management and tax advisory).

Engineering and investment management are two growing segments of its business. In the future, engineering could surpass its real estate business. This segment is growing organically nicely, but an aggressive consolidation strategy is really expanding its reach.

This has been a long-term compounder of shareholder value. Add in a dip (like recently) and you should do pretty well.

Calian: A top Canadian defence stock

Another theme for 2026 is Canada’s rising defence spending. Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is a major Canadian provider of health, communication hardware, and training services to the Canadian military. NATO is also an important client.

The company underperformed expectations for a few years. However, the company is very entrenched with the Canadian military and has many ex-military members in key leadership positions.

It is very well positioned to win its share of the defence spending surge. At only 15 times forward earnings, this Canadian stock seems reasonably priced given growth could meet or exceed that rate this year.

VitalHub

Every portfolio should have a Canadian small cap stock. These can be higher risk, but also higher reward. VitalHub (TSX:VHI) stock is down 21% in the past year. Its valuation is starting to look interesting.

It provides specialized software for the healthcare sector. The company has been growing by a double-digit rate. It has cash-rich balance sheet and firepower to grow by acquisition. The recent pullback could be a nice time to build a new position.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is the mid-cap Canadian software stock to buy. There’s no doubt that software stocks are hated right now. However, that comes from a major misunderstanding about many of their business models.

Descartes is not just a software provider. It operates a crucial logistics network across the world. The network gives it a major competitive advantage. With the world ever changing, the network provides information that carriers and shippers need.

Descartes has a fortress balance sheet, earns high margins, and has high recurring revenues. It’s a high-quality company whose stock is down in the dumps. It’s a great time to spend some of your $25,000 on this great long-term business.