2 TSX Champions Poised for Exceptional Long-Term Returns

Large-cap TSX tech stocks such as Shopify still offer significant upside potential to shareholders in January 2026.

Investing in high-quality growth stocks is a proven strategy for generating outsized returns over time. While growth stocks deliver market-beating returns in a bull run, they underperform the broader markets when sentiment turns bearish.

Keeping this in mind, here are two profitable TSX tech stocks you can buy right now for exceptional long-term returns.

Is this TSX stock a good buy?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) continues to expand beyond its roots as a small-business e-commerce platform, driven by its aggressive push into enterprise customers and international markets. The Ottawa-based firm now wins roughly four out of every 10 enterprise deals it pursues, an impressive success rate given its single-digit overall market share.

Black Friday weekend sales through Shopify merchants hit US$14.6 billion, up 27% from last year. That figure has nearly doubled from US$7.5 billion just three years ago. The growth spans both small merchants and larger retailers, with international business leading the charge at high 30s to low 40s growth rates.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said the company is positioning aggressively for what it calls Agentic Commerce, where artificial intelligence agents handle shopping on behalf of consumers.

Payments penetration reached 65% in the third quarter, meaning Shopify processes nearly two-thirds of all transactions flowing through its platform.

The enterprise strategy focuses on multiple entry points.

Some large retailers start with just the Shop Pay checkout button before adopting more services.

Others begin with point-of-sale systems for physical stores.

Recent wins include Estée Lauder and Canada Goose, though the sales cycles can stretch for years from initial contact to full platform adoption.

International expansion remains a priority, with Europe delivering strong results. The company added payment capabilities, capital lending, and installment options across multiple new markets this year.

Management emphasized that growth is broadly distributed across merchant sizes, geographies, and product categories rather than concentrated in any single area. The company maintains its strategy of investing in technology while keeping headcount flat, a discipline it has sustained for over two years.

Given consensus price targets, Shopify stock trades at a 30% discount in January 2026.

Is this TSX tech stock undervalued?

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $4 billion, up nearly 10% from last year, as the Canadian IT consulting firm expands its artificial intelligence capabilities and pursues an aggressive acquisition strategy. The Montreal-based company posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.13, an 11% increase from the same period a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted operating margin improved to 16.6%, up 20 basis points year over year. CGI generated $663 million in cash from operations during the quarter and deployed $491 million toward share buybacks. The board approved a 13% dividend increase to $0.17 per share quarterly.

CEO Francois Boulanger said CGI closed five acquisitions during fiscal 2025, spending $1.8 billion in total. The firm recently agreed to acquire Comarch, a Polish IT company that will more than double its presence in Poland.

Bookings reached $4.8 billion in the quarter for a book-to-bill ratio of 119%.

U.S. federal government bookings hit 185% while commercial and state government came in at 136%.

The company’s contracted backlog now stands at $31.5 billion, roughly double annual revenue.

CGI is betting heavily on AI to drive growth and margins. The company has deployed over 165 AI agents and more than 2,000 automation workflows across client operations in retail, banking, communications, and energy sectors. Management said its DigiOps platform is delivering productivity gains up to 30% in some application management work.

CFO Steve Perron said CGI maintains $2.4 billion in available capital resources with a net-debt-leverage ratio of one times. Revenue per employee rose 5% year over year, a trend management expects to continue as AI tools boost productivity.

Given consensus price targets, CGI stock trades at a 26% discount in January 2026.