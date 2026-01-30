Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

These companies operate strong businesses with wide moats.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis increased its dividend in each of the past 52 years.
  • Enbridge has a large capital program to drive growth in distributable cash flow.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia is delivering higher ROE as it makes progress on its strategy transition.

Canadian retirees and other dividend investors are wondering which top TSX stocks are good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividend income and long-term total returns.

In the current market conditions where the TSX sits near a record high, it makes sense for investors to consider solid businesses with wide moats.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) owns roughly $75 billion in utility assets in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include rate-regulated power generation facilities, electric transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities.

Revenue tends to be predictable and reliable from these businesses, as households and companies need power and natural gas in all economic conditions.

Demand for electricity and natural gas is expected to rise in the coming years. Gas-fired power generation facilities are being built to supply power to AI data centres. This adds to the increase in electricity consumption that is expected as more people transition to electric vehicles.

Fortis is working on a $28.8 billion capital program that will increase the rate base by a compound annual rate of about 7% over five years. This should lead to rising revenue and higher cash flow to support steady dividend hikes. Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 52 years and intends to increase the distribution by 4% to 6% annually through at least 2030.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant in the North American energy infrastructure and utilities sector with a current market capitalization near $145 billion.

The company is best known for its extensive oil and natural gas transmission pipeline networks that move roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses. These assets are strategically important for the smooth operation of the Canadian and U.S. economies.

In recent years, Enbridge expanded its asset portfolio to diversify the revenue stream. Enbridge acquired an oil export terminal in Texas and purchased a stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. In 2024, Enbridge spent US$14 billion to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals turned Enbridge into the largest natural gas utilities operator in North America. The combination of these assets with the natural gas transmission network puts Enbridge in a good position to benefit from the expected growth in natural gas demand.

Finally, Enbridge bulked up its renewable energy group when it purchased the third-largest American solar and wind project developer. The transition to renewable energy remains important and demand is high from tech firms that want to use solar and wind to provide electricity for their facilities.

Enbridge’s current $35 billion capital program is expected to boost distributable cash flow by about 5% per year starting in 2027. This should support ongoing dividend growth. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the time of writing can get a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is up 33% in the past six months. Despite the big rally, the stock still offers a solid 4.3% dividend yield and more upside could be on the way.

Bank of Nova Scotia is making good progress on its turnaround plan to improve profitability and shift capital investments away from Latin America to focus more on the U.S. and Canada. The company reduced staff and streamlined operations to trim costs while making the business more efficient. Bank of Nova Scotia has also started the process of selling some of its businesses in Latin America and acquired a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank.

Adjusted earnings and return on equity (ROE) improved in fiscal 2025. Additional ROE increases should help drive a higher price-to-earnings multiple for the stock.

The bottom line

Fortis, Enbridge, and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock pays steady dividends, offers monthly cash, and has a high and sustainable yield, making it a top…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential 10% in Total Returns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lock in an 8.8% yield from a blue-chip TELUS stock, and earn a path to capital appreciation for +10% total…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 investment in a TFSA can grow significantly, shielded from taxes, especially when reinvested over time.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks may seem dull, but their reliable performance shines when market conditions turn tough.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Let's look into how you can put your hard-earned TFSA contributions to work no matter how much you're behind.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is moving higher after a dip. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Allied Properties just reset its payout, aiming to make monthly TFSA income more sustainable while it works down debt.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA sets the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000 (effective Jan. 1, 2026), but you’re still responsible for tracking…

Read more »