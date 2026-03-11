3 Canadian REITs for an Income Portfolio That Holds Up in Any Market

Dividend income feels most reliable when housing demand stays steady and the payout is clearly covered by FFO or AFFO.

If you want a portfolio that can pay you through recessions, rate cycles, and market noise, Canadian real estate income trusts offer something many stocks cannot: cash that arrives on a schedule, regardless of what the market does that week.

That steady flow can make it easier to stay invested through dips, since you are not relying only on selling shares at the “right” time. Managers at the best dividend investments also tend to focus on discipline, because they have to balance growth spending with keeping the payout safe.

Source: Getty Images

CAR

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) owns a huge portfolio of apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities across Canada, with a smaller presence in the Netherlands. It earns rent from housing, which stays in demand even when the economy cools. Over the last year, it leaned into a practical strategy: recycle capital, tighten costs, and buy back units when the public market price sits far below its reported value.

In 2025, diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit rose to $2.541, and in the fourth quarter it posted diluted FFO per unit of $0.632. Distributions declared were $1.546 per unit for 2025, and it has continued paying $0.12916 per unit monthly, or $1.55 annualized. At writing, it offers a price-to-FFO around 14.7 times with a 4.1% yield.

IIP

InterRent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN) owns apartments in Canada’s strongest rental markets, and has built its reputation on doing the small things well. It renovates suites, bumps rent on turnover, and tries to grow net operating income faster than expenses. Over the last year, the real story has been cost and capital discipline. Higher maintenance spending can hit near-term cash flow, even when the long-term value of the buildings improves.

The most recent detailed snapshot came from its third-quarter 2025 release, which highlighted normalized AFFO of $19.2 million and normalized AFFO per diluted unit of $0.138, down 2.8% year over year. The dividend stock also noted debt-to-gross book value of 42.0%. Distributions per unit for the quarter totalled $0.0992, which came to a 3% yield, but the trade-off is that this one aims to grow cash flow per unit over time rather than simply screen as a yield play.

AP

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) owns Canadian office properties, with a focus on major urban markets. Offices have lived through a tough cycle, and Allied has been navigating it with balance-sheet moves and leasing work that does not always show up quickly in the unit price. Over the last year, the biggest headline was a distribution reset. Allied cut its monthly distribution by 60% to $0.06 per unit, or $0.72 annualized, to conserve cash and reduce debt. That was painful, but it was also a classic “make it sustainable” move.

In 2025, Allied’s FFO per unit was $1.891, and FFO per unit excluding certain items was $1.896. AFFO per unit was $1.716, and AFFO per unit excluding those items was $1.721. Even after the reset, its AFFO payout ratio excluding those items still ran about 99.3% for the year, which tells you the coverage remains tight and it still needs operating improvement and debt reduction to create real breathing room. At writing, the new $0.72 annualized payout implies a yield near 7.7%, which can look attractive in a cash-flow portfolio.

Of these three REITs, Allied is the recovery play. The high yield looks compelling, but the near-100% AFFO payout ratio means there is no margin for error yet. Buy it small, watch how the leasing and debt progress, and buy more only if the coverage improves.

Bottom line

If you want steady cash flow in any market, these three dividend stocks give you different flavours of durability. And right now, you could bring in ample income from $15,000 in each dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $15,000 ANNUAL DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $15,000 INVESTMENT PAYOUT FREQUENCY CAR.UN $37.55 399 $1.55 $618.45 Monthly IIP.UN $13.42 1,117 $0.40 $446.80 Monthly AP.UN $9.50 1,578 $0.72 $1,136.16 Monthly

If you blend them thoughtfully, you can balance income today with a better shot at resilience tomorrow. That kind of thinking — income now, compounding over time, with eyes open on the risks — is common at Stock Advisor Canada. Worth a look if that’s how you want to invest.