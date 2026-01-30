Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

Blue-chip stocks may seem dull, but their reliable performance shines when market conditions turn tough.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard thrives with consistent demand, expanding through acquisitions while maintaining strong profit margins.
  • Canadian National Railway benefits from essential freight networks, offering stability with disciplined operations even in economic slowdowns.
  • Brookfield Corporation leverages global assets and management fees, supporting growth with substantial deployable capital despite fluctuating earnings.

Blue chips look boring until the day the market stops playing nice. When jitters, tariff headlines, or a surprise earnings miss hit your feed, you want businesses that keep selling, collecting cash, and buying back shares anyway. That is the whole blue-chip trick. You trade thrill for durability, and you let time do the heavy lifting.

When you shop for blue-chip stocks, focus on repeatable cash flow, pricing power, and balance-sheet discipline. A long dividend streak helps, but it matters less than the engine behind it. Look for businesses that can raise prices without losing customers, protect margins when costs move, and reinvest at sensible returns. Then check valuation, because even a great Canadian stock can punish you if you overpay. So let’s look at some checking these boxes right now.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) sits in a sweet spot for steady demand. It runs convenience and fuel sites across several regions, and it keeps expanding through acquisitions while polishing store economics. Over the last year, the Canadian stock moved sideways more than it sprinted, which can feel dull, but it also speaks to resilience in the noise. Investors still lean on it when they want a consumer staple that does not rely on trend cycles.

The recent quarter backed that up with solid profit delivery. For its second quarter of fiscal 2026, it reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of US$740.6 million, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.78. Management pointed to improved margins in both convenience and fuel, plus continued organic growth across geographies. The risk sits in fuel volume softness and currency swings, but the model keeps throwing off cash and giving management options.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) offers a different kind of blue-chip comfort: the network itself. It connects ports, factories, farms, and warehouses, and earns money on every carload that moves across it. The Canadian stock can wobble when the economy slows, but that cyclicality comes with a long runway as Canada and the U.S. still need rail for bulk and long-haul freight. Investors also like the operating discipline that can show up fast when volumes recover.

In the third quarter of 2025, CN reported revenue of $4.2 billion and diluted EPS of $1.83, alongside an operating ratio of 61.4%. It also highlighted productivity actions and a plan for 2026 capital spending of $2.8 billion, which aims to support service while improving free cash flow. The main watch-outs include trade policy shocks, weather, and competitive pressure in certain lanes, but CN’s efficiency focus can cushion the bumps.

BN

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) rounds out the trio with a global capital engine. It owns and operates real assets and an asset-management platform that earns fees. That mix can create lumpy accounting earnings, so investors often track distributable earnings to judge the underlying momentum. The Canadian stock has climbed over the past year, helped by steadier risk appetite and optimism around private-market fundraising.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Brookfield reported distributable earnings before realizations of US$1.3 billion, or US$0.56 per share, and cited record fee-related earnings of US$754 million in asset management. It also pointed to deployable capital of US$178 billion, which gives it dry powder when opportunities appear. Valuation looks tricky because reported earnings can swing, so you need patience and a stomach for volatility when markets reprice risk.

Bottom line

Put together, these three blue chips can help you build enduring wealth because each one sells something the economy keeps needing. That includes daily convenience, essential freight movement, and capital that builds and runs real-world assets.

None of them comes without risk, and all three can dip when the cycle turns. But each business can keep compounding through reinvestment, disciplined spending, and steady cash generation. This gives long-term investors a strong shot at staying invested when it matters most. If you want a core mix, start small, reinvest dividends, and hold through the noise over decades.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 35

| Aditya Raghunath

At 35, Canadians average $15,186 in TFSAs and $82,100 in RRSPs. Here's how to use both accounts to build tax-free…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Dividend Stock, Down 44%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX dividend grower is near its 52-week low, and patient investors could get paid while waiting.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Andrew Walker

These companies operate strong businesses with wide moats.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock pays steady dividends, offers monthly cash, and has a high and sustainable yield, making it a top…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential 10% in Total Returns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lock in an 8.8% yield from a blue-chip TELUS stock, and earn a path to capital appreciation for +10% total…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 investment in a TFSA can grow significantly, shielded from taxes, especially when reinvested over time.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Let's look into how you can put your hard-earned TFSA contributions to work no matter how much you're behind.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is moving higher after a dip. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »