This 6.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This dividend stock pays steady dividends, offers monthly cash, and has a high and sustainable yield, making it a top passive income stock.

Investing in dividend stocks can be a cost-effective and easy way to build a steady stream of passive income. Among dividend payers, high-yield dividend companies that distribute cash every single month tend to stand out, as their frequent payments can feel much like a regular paycheque. This consistent income can be especially useful for covering ongoing expenses or for reinvesting.

That said, it’s important not to choose a stock solely because it offers a high yield or monthly payouts. Dividends are never guaranteed, and an unusually high yield may signal financial strain or an unsustainable distribution policy.

For this reason, investors should focus on reliable Canadian stocks with solid fundamentals, a proven history of consistent dividend distribution, resilient cash flow, and sustainable payout ratios.

With that in mind, here is a TSX stock that offers monthly dividend payments and an attractive yield of 6.9%, and has a proven track record of steady payouts. Its uninterrupted monthly dividend payments, regardless of market conditions, make it my top pick for immediate income.

A reliable monthly dividend stock

Among the top dividend stocks that pay cash every single month, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a compelling option for generating worry-free income. The REIT has a steady dividend payment history and offers a high yield, making it a top choice for income-focused investors.

SmartCentres’ monthly payouts are supported by its resilient real estate portfolio generating steady net operating income (NOI). The REIT owns 197 mixed-use properties in Canada’s prime locations. As a result, these properties experience steady tenant demand, maintain high occupancy levels, improve customer retention, and generate higher rental income. This, in turn, provides a solid base for consistent dividend distributions.

In addition, SmartCentres’ portfolio is primarily weighted toward essential retail, anchored by well-known national brands. These high-quality tenants have defensive business models, which offer stability even during economic downturns, supporting consistent rent collection and high occupancy year after year.

Currently, the REIT distributes a monthly dividend of $0.154 per unit, yielding 6.9%.

SmartCentres REIT to sustain its monthly payouts

SmartCentres REIT has a fundamentally strong business. The resiliency of its retail portfolio and growing contribution from its mixed-use development properties will broaden its income base. The improvement in the REIT’s financials will likely drive its future dividend payments.

During the last reported quarter, SmartCentres reported a high occupancy rate of 98.6%, reflecting strong demand for its properties. Further, rent collection remained high at approximately 99%. In addition, the REIT has been renewing its contracts at higher rents, which augurs well for future growth.

Higher leasing demand will continue to support rental income, thereby giving the company greater flexibility to enhance the tenant mix over time, which can further lift revenues. Also, its high-quality tenant base will drive higher rent collection. Moreover, by attracting higher-quality retailers and expanding store formats within existing centres, the REIT is expected to generate consistent income growth, supporting monthly payouts. Further, its large land bank and a solid balance sheet will drive its cash flows.

Overall, SmartCentres REIT’s high occupancy, strong NOI, and diversified growth initiatives position it well to sustain its monthly dividends year after year.