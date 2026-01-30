Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

These four picks are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy in 2026 and hold for years to come.

When it comes to finding the top Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio, understanding your goals, risk tolerance, and timeline is essential. You’re always going to want to focus on finding high-quality businesses that you can actually trust to perform over time. However, which stocks you pick and how much you allocate to each will depend heavily on your personal preferences.

Younger investors typically have a longer timeline to let their capital compound, which means they can afford to take higher risks and don’t need to worry nearly as much about income.

Whereas investors closer to retirement need to ensure their capital is strongly protected and can generate significant and reliable income for years to come.

Either way, the goal is to buy strong companies with durable business models, reliable cash flow, and long-term growth potential.

So, if you’ve got cash on the sidelines you’re looking to put to work right now, here are some of the top Canadian stocks to buy today.

Two top picks for income investors

If your goal for 2026 is to boost the income your portfolio generates, two of the top Canadian stocks you’ll want to add to your buy list are BCE (TSX:BCE) and AltaGas (TSX:ALA).

BCE is ideal because it’s a core Canadian business that owns essential infrastructure people use every single day. Wireless, internet, and media aren’t optional services, and that’s what makes BCE such a dependable long-term holding.

Furthermore, the company generates steady cash flow because most of its revenue is recurring. That allows it to pay a meaningful dividend, which is a big reason many investors own the stock in the first place.

Therefore, with most of its heavy capital spending in the rearview and a dividend, which currently has a yield of 5.1%, that now looks safe and sustainable, there’s no question that BCE is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Meanwhile, AltaGas is another high-quality Canadian stock to buy right now that doesn’t get nearly enough attention for how solid its business actually is. The company operates critical energy infrastructure, including natural gas utilities and export facilities, that generate predictable and stable cash flow.

A large portion of AltaGas’ earnings comes from regulated or contracted assets, which helps insulate the business from commodity price swings, a significant reason why it’s a reliable dividend stock to own for the long haul.

Furthermore, the company has also done a good job improving its balance sheet over the last few years while continuing to grow its dividend.

So, if you’re looking to boost your portfolio’s income with some of the best Canadian stocks on the market, AltaGas is incredibly reliable and offers a current yield of roughly 3.2%.

Two of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for years

If you’re looking to add more growth potential to your portfolio, there’s no doubt two of the very best Canadian stocks to buy now are Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Dollarama is easily one of the very best Canadian stocks you can buy, as it’s one of the most consistent growth stories on the TSX.

It operates a simple discount retailer business model that works in almost any economic environment. When times are good, people shop there to save money for more discretionary purchases. When times are tough, people shop there more often to save money in general.

Furthermore, year after year, the company continues to grow through new store openings and higher same-store sales, and by expanding its international footprint.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock that you can buy and comfortably hold for decades, Dollarama is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Shopify, meanwhile, is another high-quality growth stock that you buy to hold for years. The company has built one of the most important e-commerce platforms in the world, helping millions of businesses sell online, manage payments, and scale their operations.

The stock has already proven how quickly it can grow over the last decade, and e-commerce isn’t going away.

Therefore, if you want a high-potential tech stock that you can buy now and hold for the next decade, Shopify is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.