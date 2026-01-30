Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

These four picks are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy in 2026 and hold for years to come.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Income-focused investors: consider BCE (TSX:BCE) and AltaGas (TSX:ALA) — both offer predictable, contract/regulatory-backed cash flows and reliable dividends (BCE ~5.1%, AltaGas ~3.2%).
  • Growth-focused investors: consider Dollarama (TSX:DOL) for steady retail expansion and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) for long-term e‑commerce platform growth — buy-and-hold candidates for multi-year compounding.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Shopify

When it comes to finding the top Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio, understanding your goals, risk tolerance, and timeline is essential. You’re always going to want to focus on finding high-quality businesses that you can actually trust to perform over time. However, which stocks you pick and how much you allocate to each will depend heavily on your personal preferences.

Younger investors typically have a longer timeline to let their capital compound, which means they can afford to take higher risks and don’t need to worry nearly as much about income.

Whereas investors closer to retirement need to ensure their capital is strongly protected and can generate significant and reliable income for years to come.

Either way, the goal is to buy strong companies with durable business models, reliable cash flow, and long-term growth potential.

So, if you’ve got cash on the sidelines you’re looking to put to work right now, here are some of the top Canadian stocks to buy today.

Two top picks for income investors

If your goal for 2026 is to boost the income your portfolio generates, two of the top Canadian stocks you’ll want to add to your buy list are BCE (TSX:BCE) and AltaGas (TSX:ALA).

BCE is ideal because it’s a core Canadian business that owns essential infrastructure people use every single day. Wireless, internet, and media aren’t optional services, and that’s what makes BCE such a dependable long-term holding.

Furthermore, the company generates steady cash flow because most of its revenue is recurring. That allows it to pay a meaningful dividend, which is a big reason many investors own the stock in the first place.

Therefore, with most of its heavy capital spending in the rearview and a dividend, which currently has a yield of 5.1%, that now looks safe and sustainable, there’s no question that BCE is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Meanwhile, AltaGas is another high-quality Canadian stock to buy right now that doesn’t get nearly enough attention for how solid its business actually is. The company operates critical energy infrastructure, including natural gas utilities and export facilities, that generate predictable and stable cash flow.

A large portion of AltaGas’ earnings comes from regulated or contracted assets, which helps insulate the business from commodity price swings, a significant reason why it’s a reliable dividend stock to own for the long haul.

Furthermore, the company has also done a good job improving its balance sheet over the last few years while continuing to grow its dividend.

So, if you’re looking to boost your portfolio’s income with some of the best Canadian stocks on the market, AltaGas is incredibly reliable and offers a current yield of roughly 3.2%.

Two of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy and hold for years

If you’re looking to add more growth potential to your portfolio, there’s no doubt two of the very best Canadian stocks to buy now are Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Dollarama is easily one of the very best Canadian stocks you can buy, as it’s one of the most consistent growth stories on the TSX.

It operates a simple discount retailer business model that works in almost any economic environment. When times are good, people shop there to save money for more discretionary purchases. When times are tough, people shop there more often to save money in general.

Furthermore, year after year, the company continues to grow through new store openings and higher same-store sales, and by expanding its international footprint.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality growth stock that you can buy and comfortably hold for decades, Dollarama is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Shopify, meanwhile, is another high-quality growth stock that you buy to hold for years. The company has built one of the most important e-commerce platforms in the world, helping millions of businesses sell online, manage payments, and scale their operations.

The stock has already proven how quickly it can grow over the last decade, and e-commerce isn’t going away.

Therefore, if you want a high-potential tech stock that you can buy now and hold for the next decade, Shopify is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Daniel Da Costa

These two high-quality dividend stocks offer high yields and are incredibly safe, making them perfect for Canadian retirees.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Potentially Double Your 2026 Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, goeasy is a financial services company that could double your TFSA contribution in 12…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality energy stocks such as CNQ and BEP can help you benefit from a growing dividend yield and…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Buy Telus Stock Until This Happens

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) urgently needs to do this one thing to save its investors.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is looking oversold.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

Where Will BCE Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock could be a great value buy at these depths.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Starting with $5,000 might feel limiting, but the right Canadian stocks could help that amount grow steadily in the years…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks for $928 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to increase your annual investment passive income? Here's how these four Canadian dividend stocks could earn as much as…

Read more »