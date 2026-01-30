Commodity weakness and trade concerns pulled the TSX lower from record levels, with today’s focus on Canada’s GDP data, U.S. inflation signals, and earnings results.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 30

A day after settling at a fresh record level, Canadian equities fell sharply on Thursday as retreating commodity prices, U.S.-Canada trade concerns, and mixed corporate results kept investors on edge. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 160 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 33,016 — marking its lowest close in five days.

Even as some key sectors like energy, consumer staples, and financials showed strength by posting modest gains, they weren’t enough to offset declines in materials, healthcare, and technology stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Vizsla Silver, Celestica, Orla Mining, and G Mining Ventures were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by more than 12%.

On the flip side, shares of Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) were among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, climbing 5.7% to $52 apiece. This rally in Rogers stock came after the Canadian telecom services provider reported strong fourth-quarter results, with its total service revenue jumping 16% year over year to $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rising 6% to $2.7 billion.

For the final quarter of 2025, Rogers posted a 27% jump in its net profit to $710 million with the help of solid performance across its media and telecom segments. The company’s free cash flow also rose 16% to over $1 billion. More importantly, investors also cheered its upbeat 2026 outlook and the company’s clear progress on growth and deleveraging.

5N Plus, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Ero Copper were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by at least 4.7%.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Cenovus Energy, Enbridge, Kinross Gold, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board, especially precious metals, dipped sharply in early trading on Friday. This weakness could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today, with expected sharp declines in metals and mining stocks.

In addition to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth and budget balance numbers, TSX investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. wholesale inflation data this morning. While GDP data will offer a clearer picture of Canada’s economic momentum heading into 2026, signs of persistent inflation south of the border could cast a shadow on the timing of more rate cuts, keeping investor sentiment in check.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Imperial Oil, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Business Partners, and Canadian National Railway, will announce their latest quarterly results today, which could keep these stocks in the spotlight throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today