Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 30

Commodity weakness and trade concerns pulled the TSX lower from record levels, with today’s focus on Canada’s GDP data, U.S. inflation signals, and earnings results.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX Composite Index dropped 160 points to 33,016 on Thursday, hitting a five-day low amid falling commodities, U.S.-Canada trade worries, and mixed earnings.
  • Rogers Communications surged 5.7% on strong fourth-quarter results, while energy firms topped trading volumes.
  • Sharp commodity dips, especially in precious metals, could pressure the TSX at open today as investors watch Canada's GDP data, U.S. wholesale inflation, and earnings from Imperial Oil and Brookfield entities.

A day after settling at a fresh record level, Canadian equities fell sharply on Thursday as retreating commodity prices, U.S.-Canada trade concerns, and mixed corporate results kept investors on edge. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 160 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 33,016 — marking its lowest close in five days.

Even as some key sectors like energy, consumer staples, and financials showed strength by posting modest gains, they weren’t enough to offset declines in materials, healthcare, and technology stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Vizsla Silver, Celestica, Orla Mining, and G Mining Ventures were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by more than 12%.

On the flip side, shares of Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) were among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, climbing 5.7% to $52 apiece. This rally in Rogers stock came after the Canadian telecom services provider reported strong fourth-quarter results, with its total service revenue jumping 16% year over year to $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rising 6% to $2.7 billion.

For the final quarter of 2025, Rogers posted a 27% jump in its net profit to $710 million with the help of solid performance across its media and telecom segments. The company’s free cash flow also rose 16% to over $1 billion. More importantly, investors also cheered its upbeat 2026 outlook and the company’s clear progress on growth and deleveraging.

5N Plus, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Ero Copper were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by at least 4.7%.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Cenovus Energy, Enbridge, Kinross Gold, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board, especially precious metals, dipped sharply in early trading on Friday. This weakness could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today, with expected sharp declines in metals and mining stocks.

In addition to Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth and budget balance numbers, TSX investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. wholesale inflation data this morning. While GDP data will offer a clearer picture of Canada’s economic momentum heading into 2026, signs of persistent inflation south of the border could cast a shadow on the timing of more rate cuts, keeping investor sentiment in check.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Imperial Oil, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Business Partners, and Canadian National Railway, will announce their latest quarterly results today, which could keep these stocks in the spotlight throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celestica, Enbridge, and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging commodities and steady central bank policy pushed the TSX to another record close, with today’s focus likely to be…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices and defensive buying kept the TSX steady on Tuesday despite tariff concerns, while record gold prices and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX briefly touched a record before slipping on Monday as investors turned cautious, and attention shifts to metals strength…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong commodity prices and defensive buying lifted the TSX to another record close last week, with today’s focus on metals…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Cooling U.S. inflation data and record-setting metals prices powered the TSX higher on Thursday, with today’s focus expected to shift…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Easing trade and geopolitical fears helped the TSX rebound, while today’s focus shifts to key U.S. economic data and choppy…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Continue to Rally on Tuesday, January 20

| Jitendra Parashar

A broad commodity rally pushed the TSX to another record despite geopolitical noise, and today’s focus stays on metals, oil,…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

Read more »