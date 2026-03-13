TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 13

Rising oil prices and falling metals extended the TSX’s slide to a monthly low, with today’s session hinging on crude’s next move and key economic data.

TSX fell 0.8% to 32,841, its lowest close in nearly a month, as oil surged and metals weakened.

The Canadian stock market continued to slide for a second consecutive session on Thursday as the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict kept driving oil and gas prices higher, and near-term demand concerns led to declining metals prices. The resource-heavy S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by nearly 279 points, or 0.8%, for the day to settle at 32,841 — marking its lowest closing level in nearly a month.

On the one hand, soaring oil prices drove the shares of TSX-listed energy companies higher, while utility stocks also witnessed renewed buying as investors rotated toward more defensive and commodity-linked stocks amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. On the other hand, weakness in all other key market sectors, including technology, industrials, and financials, dragged the market benchmark down.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

goeasy, MDA Space, TFI International, and Bausch Health Companies were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each diving by at least 6.5%.

Despite the broader market weakness, however, shares of NFI Group (TSX:NFI) popped by nearly 7% to $16.94 apiece, making it one of the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in NFI stock came after the Winnipeg-based electric bus manufacturer released its record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. In the latest quarter, the company’s revenue jumped 22.5% year over year to above US$1 billion, while its gross margin surged 89% to US$174.4 million, supported by higher-margin units being delivered from backlog.

Similarly, NFI’s net earnings soared to US$166 million from US$18.6 million a year ago, while its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 78.7% to US$121.3 million. Moreover, the company ended the year with a solid US$13 billion backlog and issued 2026 revenue guidance of US$3.9 billion to US$4.2 billion. The strong upside move suggests investors cheered NFI’s sharp profitability improvement, backlog conversion, and upbeat outlook for continued earnings expansion in 2026.

Methanex, Nutrien, and Descartes Systems were also the session’s top-gaining TSX stocks, as they inched up by at least 4.6% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Whitecap Resources, Suncor Energy, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After settling above US$96 a barrel yesterday for the first time since August 2022, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices eased slightly in early trading on Friday as investors assessed the latest geopolitical developments and policy responses aimed at stabilizing energy markets. Recent efforts by U.S. officials to temporarily relax restrictions on Russian oil supplies have done little to offset concerns about disruptions stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In addition to the domestic jobs figures, Canadian investors will also closely monitor the important personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, labour market report, preliminary quarterly GDP (gross domestic product), and consumer sentiment data from the United States this morning. These key economic releases, coupled with geopolitical developments, could keep the TSX volatile and investors cautious at the open today.

Market movers on the TSX today