Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Forget Telus! 1 Cheaper Dividend Stock With More Growth Potential

Forget Telus! 1 Cheaper Dividend Stock With More Growth Potential

Telus (TSX:T) is a good buy, but perhaps not the best bet for the new year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Telus offers a~9% yield and improving technicals, but it still carries risks, with shares looking only fairly valued around ~$19.
  • For a cheaper, growthier telecom complement, Quebecor trades at a much lower valuation (~13.9x trailing P/E) with a smaller yield (~2.8%) but more room for dividend growth tied to Freedom Mobile expansion.

Shares of telecom titan Telus (TSX:T) look like a fantastic deep-value bet, especially now that the yield is flirting with 9%. And while I do think the dividend can move ahead with getting slashed, passive income investors looking to get into the name should still be aware of the downside risks that lie ahead.

Though the technical picture has improved drastically in the past couple of weeks, with shares of T gaining just shy of 10% from 52-week lows, investors might wish to be careful and ensure the rest of their income portfolio is well diversified in names that have well-covered yields (think dividend yields well south of the 6% mark). In any case, I think Telus stock is fairly valued at around $19 per share. At these depths, the shares go for around 24.4 times trailing price to earnings (P/E).

Telus is great, but shares aren’t super cheap quite yet

Telus is not a steal, by any stretch, but also not all too expensive, especially when you consider that swollen dividend yield. With a potential head-and-shoulders bottom technical pattern that might just come to fruition in the coming weeks, investors should watch the name quite closely, especially if this is, in fact, the last chance to snag Telus stock with a yield well above the 8.5% mark.

Of course, the fundamentals and price of admission matter far more than the technical backdrop. But for investors insistent on more value and a more promising dividend-growth trajectory, there are some better names out there on the TSX Index.

Quebecor’s yield might not excite, but shares are too cheap

Whether you’re looking for diversification beyond the likes of a Telus or if you’re looking for something cheaper and growthier, fellow Canadian telecom play Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) definitely stands out. Of course, there are few, if any, alternatives to Telus and that towering 8.8% dividend yield, at least at this juncture. Still, I see Quebecor as bringing a lot to the table, especially for investors looking for a bit of a pair trade as the Canadian telecom scene looks to catch a bid higher for a change.

When it comes to Quebecor, it’s all about the aggressive expansion. The firm has done a great job of capturing market share with its Freedom Mobile business, which could continue to close the gap with its larger rivals in the next four to five years. Undoubtedly, when it comes to Quebecor, it’s all about taking market share outside of the province of Quebec. And thus far, investors have liked what the firm has delivered.

The stock is up nearly 57% over the past year, crushing its larger telecom peers. And while a pullback seems to be in the works, with QBR.B stock slipping more than 6% from its highs, I like the growth story and the potential for earnings growth to power even more generous dividend raises. What I like even more than the growth narrative is the price of admission. The stock goes for just 13.9 times trailing P/E.

And while the 2.81% dividend yield is certainly not exciting, I do see ample room for growth. So, if you’re a bit unhappy with Telus’s dividend-growth pause, perhaps nibbling into Quebecor could be a worthy bet, especially as the broad telecom scene experiences a bit of relief this year. In short, Telus is great for yield (and technical timeliness), while Quebecor is a high-growth, momentum, and value play.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buying and holding quality stocks for many years beats market volatility and builds steady wealth.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Daniel Da Costa

These four picks are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy in 2026 and hold…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Daniel Da Costa

These two high-quality dividend stocks offer high yields and are incredibly safe, making them perfect for Canadian retirees.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Potentially Double Your 2026 Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, goeasy is a financial services company that could double your TFSA contribution in 12…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Better Energy Stock: Canadian Natural Resources vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality energy stocks such as CNQ and BEP can help you benefit from a growing dividend yield and…

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Buy Telus Stock Until This Happens

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) urgently needs to do this one thing to save its investors.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is looking oversold.

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

Where Will BCE Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock could be a great value buy at these depths.

Read more »