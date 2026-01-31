Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Buying With $3,500

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Buying With $3,500

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock is a great name to stash in a TFSA for growth over time.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFSA investors should stay focused on long-term compounding and risk/reward, using volatility as an entry point rather than sitting in cash as rates fall.
  • Two TFSA ideas to split a $7,000 contribution: Aritzia (ATZ) for higher-growth upside tied to U.S. expansion after a ~13% pullback, and Loblaw (L) for steadier, defensive growth despite a richer valuation and low yield.

Just with one more trading week left in the first month of the new year, investors might be wondering what they should do with their latest $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution. Undoubtedly, there’s been a lot of nerves to start the year. But the name of the game remains investing for the long run, especially if you’re a beginner investor who’s just getting a feel of what it’s like to be invested.

Volatility is the price that needs to be paid to ride one of the best assets to grow one’s wealth over extended periods of time. If there were guarantees or anything else, the returns simply would not be all too great. And with interest rates moving lower, the key is taking smart risks that have rewards that make things worth the while.

While others maximize return potential with less regard for the risk side of the equation, smart value investors prioritize the risk/reward balance. In this piece, we’ll look at two great candidates that TFSA investors might wish to consider for their latest contribution. Perhaps $3,500 each could make sense for investors looking for something to buy before the month comes to a close.

Aritzia

When it comes to hot stocks, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a name that new investors might find very interesting. It’s a well-established retailer in Canada, but in the U.S., it’s somewhat lesser known. But that could change with time as the firm opens up new stores south of the border.

With expansion growth prospects that could continue to offset tariff headwinds, I’m inclined to label shares of Aritzia as a long-term growth staple. Of course, the stock is no stranger to the odd bear market. And one may have already started, with shares recently experiencing a correction of more than 13% from recent highs.

Though the correction takes lots of froth off the name, I still think there’s potential for shares to keep gravitating lower, at least until the firm has a chance to pull the curtain on another blowout quarter. As Aritzia gets the U.S. rollout right while investing in operating efficiencies as well as new concepts to beef up sales while driving foot traffic (think the A-OK Cafe attached to many Aritzia stores in the mall), I think ATZ shares might actually still be underpriced, even at a seemingly fully-valued 30.6 times forward (that’s forward, not trailing) price to earnings (P/E).

If you’re a fan of the retailer and think the U.S. expansion could prove disruptive, I’d stick with ATZ. It’s a premium growth stock, in my opinion.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock has been less exciting in the past year, but it’s hard to argue against nearly 35% in past-year gains. It’s a steady performer with a fairly predictable earnings growth story. The major grocer is picking up traction and could continue to be a hot spot among Canadian consumers who continue to crave value and discounts, even as inflation stays calmer. Of course, the low-cost grocer stands out as the ultimate way to do well in all environments.

Recession or productivity boom, Loblaw stock looks like a winner as management looks to do what it can to keep its hot multi-year run intact. With so many growth levers and superb managers, I’d not give up on shares, even if they are a tad pricey at 30.7 times trailing P/E. The 0.88% dividend yield is quite low, but forgivable, given that the main attraction to L stock has to be the capital gains potential.

With over 307% gains in the past five years, Loblaw shows that you can make big money while playing defence. Though such returns are less likely in the next five, I still view the name as a wonderful portfolio diversifier that can continue to impress.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Forget Telus! 1 Cheaper Dividend Stock With More Growth Potential

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) is a good buy, but perhaps not the best bet for the new year.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Investing

Balance Your TFSA: A Top Strategic Canadian ETF to Own

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF can help you diversify internationally beyond North American stocks.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock to Buy and Hold Forever, Especially in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI is a credible “TFSA autopilot” pick because it’s built on sticky contracts, recurring services, and disciplined cash deployment.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buying and holding quality stocks for many years beats market volatility and builds steady wealth.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Investing

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Combining just three low-cost index ETFs results in a diversified TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Rule Them All in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco is riding the nuclear comeback with uranium leverage and a Westinghouse catalyst that could define 2026.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Daniel Da Costa

These four picks are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks you can buy in 2026 and hold…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

7.2% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk

| Brian Paradza, CFA

At a 7.2% yield, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock's dividend is a fortress built on secure cash flow, disciplined debt targets,…

Read more »