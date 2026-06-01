3 Stocks I’d Use to Build a Smart TFSA Portfolio in 2026

Three stocks that offer a blend of safety, growth and yield are a smart way to build a TFSA portfolio in 2026.

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Layer growth and energy exposure with Firan Technology (FTG) for high‑growth aerospace/PCB upside ($20, YTD +73.5%, no dividend) and Peyto (PEY) as a monthly‑paying energy hedge ($26.79, 5.38% yield, record Q1 FFO and a 9% dividend hike).

Use your TFSA room on three under‑$30 TSX names: Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) as the recession‑proof income foundation (~$28, 3.04% yield, improving FCF and lower net debt).

Efficiently deploying your available contribution room in 2026 is the best approach to building a smart Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio. Three outperforming stocks from different sectors, all trading below $30, can form a robust income-generating machine with defensive stability.

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Consumer staples

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is the recession-proof foundation. The $3.5 billion company spun off its pork operations to transform into a protein-centric consumer packaged goods company. Performance-wise, MFI is relatively stable year to date (+13%), trading at $28 per share and paying a decent 3.04% dividend.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, sales increased 6.2% year over year to $962.9 million, while net earnings declined 7% to $46.1 million. Notably, net debt fell 35.1% to $1 billion from $1.55 billion a year ago. Free cash flow (FCF) reached $36.6 million.

Curtis Frank, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, said, “Our first-quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategic blueprint across the business.” He added that the company is on track to meet its mid-single-digit revenue growth target in 2026 while margin expansion continues.

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Industrial / technology

Firan Technology (TSX:FTG), a high-growth, non-dividend-paying industrial stock, has rewarded investors with substantial gains. At $20.04 per share, current investors enjoy a 73.5% year-to-date return. The total three-year return is +530.2% makes it a potential TSX30 winner this year.

The $525.6 million global corporation operates in the Aerospace and Defence industry. Firan manufactures high-reliability printed circuit board (PCB) products and provides advanced avionics sub-system hardware. Its customer base comprises top aerospace and defence prime contractors in North America, but expanding into new markets is an ongoing concern.

Firan’s goal is to become the dominant player in the PCB industry. Other goal posts include: a) a 5% annual compounded growth; b) double growth every five years through organic growth and acquisition; and c) a debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio below 1:1.

Energy

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY) benefits from rising oil prices, providing a hedge against volatility and inflationary pressures. PEY trades at $26.79 (+20% year to date) with a dividend offer of 5.38%. The payout frequency is monthly.

The $5 billion natural gas producer reported record results in Q1 2026. In the three months ending March 31, 2026, net earnings increased 50% to $171.7 million versus Q1 2025. The consolidated production volume increased 10% to a record 147,513 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) from a year ago.

The $293 million funds from operations (FFO) were the highest ever in a quarter. Management said strong gas prices, combined with Peyto’s low-cost structure, boosted FFO. Also, during the quarter, operating and profit margins reached 77% and 39%, respectively. The Board approved a 9% dividend hike due to the strong financial performance.

Peyto enters into risk management contracts with well-established counterparties as part of its commodity hedging policy. This policy protects a portion of future revenues from the volatility of oil and natural gas prices.

Smart way

Maple Leaf, Firan Technology, and Peyto form a solid TFSA portfolio. None of the stocks are speculative investments. You have a combination of safety, growth, and yield in one basket. Isn’t that a smart way to optimize your TFSA contribution room, whether it’s $7,000 or more?