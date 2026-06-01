Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Stocks I’d Use to Build a Smart TFSA Portfolio in 2026

3 Stocks I’d Use to Build a Smart TFSA Portfolio in 2026

Three stocks that offer a blend of safety, growth and yield are a smart way to build a TFSA portfolio in 2026.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Use your TFSA room on three under‑$30 TSX names: Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) as the recession‑proof income foundation (~$28, 3.04% yield, improving FCF and lower net debt).
  • Layer growth and energy exposure with Firan Technology (FTG) for high‑growth aerospace/PCB upside ($20, YTD +73.5%, no dividend) and Peyto (PEY) as a monthly‑paying energy hedge ($26.79, 5.38% yield, record Q1 FFO and a 9% dividend hike).
  • Together they form a balanced TFSA trio—safety (consumer staples), growth (industrial/tech), and yield (energy)—to efficiently deploy contribution room.
10 stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group

Efficiently deploying your available contribution room in 2026 is the best approach to building a smart Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio. Three outperforming stocks from different sectors, all trading below $30, can form a robust income-generating machine with defensive stability.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Consumer staples

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) is the recession-proof foundation. The $3.5 billion company spun off its pork operations to transform into a protein-centric consumer packaged goods company. Performance-wise, MFI is relatively stable year to date (+13%), trading at $28 per share and paying a decent 3.04% dividend.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, sales increased 6.2% year over year to $962.9 million, while net earnings declined 7% to $46.1 million. Notably, net debt fell 35.1% to $1 billion from $1.55 billion a year ago. Free cash flow (FCF) reached $36.6 million.

Curtis Frank, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, said, “Our first-quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategic blueprint across the business.” He added that the company is on track to meet its mid-single-digit revenue growth target in 2026 while margin expansion continues.

Industrial / technology

Firan Technology (TSX:FTG), a high-growth, non-dividend-paying industrial stock, has rewarded investors with substantial gains. At $20.04 per share, current investors enjoy a 73.5% year-to-date return. The total three-year return is +530.2% makes it a potential TSX30 winner this year.

The $525.6 million global corporation operates in the Aerospace and Defence industry. Firan manufactures high-reliability printed circuit board (PCB) products and provides advanced avionics sub-system hardware. Its customer base comprises top aerospace and defence prime contractors in North America, but expanding into new markets is an ongoing concern.

Firan’s goal is to become the dominant player in the PCB industry. Other goal posts include: a) a 5% annual compounded growth; b) double growth every five years through organic growth and acquisition; and c) a debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio below 1:1.

Energy

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY) benefits from rising oil prices, providing a hedge against volatility and inflationary pressures. PEY trades at $26.79 (+20% year to date) with a dividend offer of 5.38%. The payout frequency is monthly.

The $5 billion natural gas producer reported record results in Q1 2026. In the three months ending March 31, 2026, net earnings increased 50% to $171.7 million versus Q1 2025. The consolidated production volume increased 10% to a record 147,513 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) from a year ago.

The $293 million funds from operations (FFO) were the highest ever in a quarter. Management said strong gas prices, combined with Peyto’s low-cost structure, boosted FFO. Also, during the quarter, operating and profit margins reached 77% and 39%, respectively. The Board approved a 9% dividend hike due to the strong financial performance.  

Peyto enters into risk management contracts with well-established counterparties as part of its commodity hedging policy. This policy protects a portion of future revenues from the volatility of oil and natural gas prices.

Smart way

Maple Leaf, Firan Technology, and Peyto form a solid TFSA portfolio. None of the stocks are speculative investments. You have a combination of safety, growth, and yield in one basket. Isn’t that a smart way to optimize your TFSA contribution room, whether it’s $7,000 or more?

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people dance to exercise
Dividend Stocks

The Economy Just Contracted: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Crowd Reacts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As Canada slips into a technical recession, Metro and Intact look like “essentials” stocks that can keep compounding while other…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

Canada Entered a Technical Recession: Here’s What I’d Do With My TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s recession headline might scare investors, but Brookfield is built to profit from stressed markets and long-term deals.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

1 Discounted Canadian Dividend Stock Down 16% That’s Worth Buying Now

| Sneha Nahata

The Canadian telecommunications giant has seen its share price decline by more than 16%, creating a compelling entry point for…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

Canada Is in a Technical Recession: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A Canadian recession doesn’t force you into cash; it forces you into higher-quality, everyday-need businesses.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Is Facing a New Reality: 3 Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s TSX is changing fast, and these three companies offer different ways to profit from it.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A Strong TFSA Stock Offering a 6.3% Yield and Monthly Paycheques

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock pays monthly dividends, generates steady cash flow, and has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders.

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Canadian Stocks I’d Buy as Recession Fears Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Recession jitters don’t have to mean going to cash. BCE and Premium Brands aim to keep dividends flowing from everyday…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock With a Steady 4% Yield

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX dividend stock to your self-directed TFSA portfolio to reduce capital risk and receive regular quarterly distributions for…

Read more »