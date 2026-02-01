Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Magnificent Stock That I’m “Never” Selling

A Magnificent Stock That I’m “Never” Selling

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a breakout candidate that I’m holding onto for the long haul!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Short-term trading and earnings-driven reactions make it hard to hold stocks for long stretches, especially when higher valuations mean even strong quarters don’t guarantee a rally.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) stands out as a long-term, “stash-away” compounder, with a potential 2026 catalyst from renewed M&A and strategic moves as convenience retail shifts toward food and away from fuel.

It’s rare to have an investor who’s focused on stock picking with the ultimate goal of hanging onto it for life, or even a long period of time. In the age of low (and sometimes no) commission trading platforms and trading, it can be hard to hang onto a stock for more than a few months at a time.

And, of course, once those quarterly earnings results do come out, it can be tempting to make a move in response. If it’s a good quarter met with a bad post-earnings reaction, it can be tempting to hit that sell button, even if it means losing a bit of money. And what if it was a disastrous quarter met with a huge plunge?

Sometimes, hanging onto shares or buying more can feel a tad reckless, even though it might be the best move to a market overreaction. Finally, and perhaps the most frustrating scenario of all, a company can have a spectacular quarter and still trend lower anyway. Undoubtedly, these days, with valuations gravitating towards the higher end, a good quarter does not necessarily mean a rally will follow. In fact, the higher the price of admission, the more it takes to move that needle higher.

Couche-Tard: A great staple to own for the long run

Either way, here’s a name that I think new investors can comfortably hold for extended periods of time. While a “forever” holding period might not be realistic, I think a multi-decade horizon is just as good, especially when it comes to a proven grower like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). Of late, the stock has been rather underwhelming, and the path ahead certainly feels quite untimely, especially with a relative lack of merger and acquisition (M&A) moves in the past year. Did the convenience retailer spend just a bit too much time on that 7 & i Holdings pursuit that ultimately went nowhere?

Sure, but it’s better to spend effort and walk away than not put in enough due diligence and be left overpaying for an asset that might not be all too worth the while in the long run. At the end of the day, synergies are what matter, not the pace of deals or the excitement factor of such deals.

Get ready for more deals?

In any case, I think 2026 could be a big year for deals with interest rates moving lower and broad M&A activity looking to march higher. Indeed, this kind of climate could bode well for Couche-Tard, especially if it can find opportunities within the mid-cap scene. Of course, valuations aren’t exactly on the low end these days. But that doesn’t mean synergies can’t be uncovered in the corners of the market where there is pressure.

And when you consider how the convenience store scene might change over the next 10-20 years, I think it makes sense to acquire a rival, not only for the turnaround potential, but perhaps for the addition of expertise to assist in the expansion into new growth categories (think food and grocery supply chains). Investors might not welcome a restaurant or grocery acquisition, but I think it could unlock considerable long-term value as the convenience retail market shifts more towards food and less towards fuel.

Also, it’s not just deals that can help Couche-Tard make the most of industry opportunities. Strategic deals and collabs can also move the needle. All considered, Couche-Tard stock is a wonderful stock to stash away for years or even decades. I think all the makings of a 2026 breakout are on the table for ATD, and that has me tempted to add to my position further.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Imperial Oil Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil stock has returned more than 300% to shareholders in the past decade. Here's why it can gain 35%…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for High-Yield Passive Income in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two high-quality ETFs are among the best investments dividend investors can buy in 2026 for passive income.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend is now more about “can it hold?” than “how fast can it grow?”

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: My Game Plan for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple 2026 TFSA plan starts with confirming your real room, then automating contributions so you don’t rely on timing.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Forget Telus! 1 Cheaper Dividend Stock With More Growth Potential

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) is a good buy, but perhaps not the best bet for the new year.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Investing

Balance Your TFSA: A Top Strategic Canadian ETF to Own

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This ETF can help you diversify internationally beyond North American stocks.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Buying With $3,500

| Joey Frenette

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock is a great name to stash in a TFSA for growth over time.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock to Buy and Hold Forever, Especially in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI is a credible “TFSA autopilot” pick because it’s built on sticky contracts, recurring services, and disciplined cash deployment.

Read more »