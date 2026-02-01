Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $20,000 in 2026

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $20,000 in 2026

Do you have $20,00 to invest in 2026? Here’s a diversified portfolio of quality Canadian stocks to buy for the year ahead.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Plan: $20K → five $4K positions; buy on dips and hold long‑term for diversification.
  • Picks: ALA (utility/midstream), DIR.UN (industrial REIT/income), CGY (defence/services), TOI (niche software), STN (engineering/consulting).
  • Looking for other top stocks like Stantec? Check out these five expert top picks for 2026. 

2026 might prove to be a challenging year for Canadian stock investors. The TSX Index is up over 50% in the past two years. Valuations for major TSX players are starting to look stretched. There is no shortage of economic and geopolitical risks.

Given some of the risks, it is wise to widely diversify and spread out your holdings. If I had $20,000 to invest, I would split it into five $4,000 holdings. Here is how I would structure my portfolio.

AltaGas: A solid Canadian dividend stock

I’d first look for a defensive anchor to hold through any potential market volatility. A dividend stock like AltaGas (TSX:ALA) looks well positioned today.

It has a growing American utility that provides a predictable regulated income stream. It also has multiple growth avenues through its Canadian midstream business. Asian demand for its propane exports continues to increase. Improved natural gas prices certainly help its return prospects for 2026.

It is targeting 5-7% earnings and dividend per share growth over the coming five years. It yields 3.2% today.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another way to earn income in a passive, low-risk way. It has a large portfolio of industrial properties across Canada and Europe. It has 95% occupancy and long-term leases.

A recent joint venture transaction demonstrates that this stock still trades at a large discount to its private market value. The stock is still relatively cheap. It earns an attractive 5.4% distribution yield right now.

Calian Group

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is in an enviable position in 2026. It is a major supplier of healthcare, training, and satcom services to the Canadian military. Today, over 50% of its income is defence related. Given recent activist attention, it is likely to make defence operations an even larger segment of its business.

Calian stock has underperformed for a couple of years. However, that should start to change as recent Canadian government and NATO defence spending promises start to turn into contracts. This company trades at a reasonable valuation given its growth prospects.

Topicus.com

Software stocks have been demolished over the past seven months. Many believe AI could be a terminal threat. However, this could be a major value opportunity if those threats don’t materialize.

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) consolidates small, niche software businesses across Europe. These markets are less likely to be pursued by AI disrupters given their small total addressable market. Likewise, Topicus can use AI applications to speed up development and add more services for its customers.

This is a company that will have grown by a mid-teens rate in 2025. Yet, it trades with a 10% free cash flow yield right now. You may need to be a contrarian, but this looks like a great long-term buy.

Stantec: A strong Canadian compounder stock

Stantec (TSX:STN) has turned into a solid Canadian compounder stock. It is up nearly 200% in the past five years. It has grown into a major player in the engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting space.

Over 2025, Stantec has seen its margins improve. Its backlog has risen nearly 15%. Organic growth has stayed over 5% and acquisitions have contributed 7%.

This stock is down 8% in the past six months. While this Canadian stock is still expensive compared to peers, its growth and margin outlook likely deserve a small premium.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock to Buy and Hold Forever, Especially in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI is a credible “TFSA autopilot” pick because it’s built on sticky contracts, recurring services, and disciplined cash deployment.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Rule Them All in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco is riding the nuclear comeback with uranium leverage and a Westinghouse catalyst that could define 2026.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Dividend Stock, Down 44%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX dividend grower is near its 52-week low, and patient investors could get paid while waiting.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

I Just Bought Fairfax Stock: Here’s Why You Might Want Shares, Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax Financial Holdings offers a compelling opportunity to profit in both rising and falling markets.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best Buy and Holds in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TFSA-friendly Canadian stocks offer steady demand, pricing power, and results you can track quarter by quarter.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama has delivered strong returns over five years, driven by Canadians trading down to save during expensive times.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be a Millionaire-Maker?

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, this overlooked Canadian stock still offers a rare mix of value, stability, and long-term upside.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 investment in a TFSA can grow significantly, shielded from taxes, especially when reinvested over time.

Read more »