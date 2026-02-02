2 Risky Stocks That Could Send Your $100,000 Investment to $0

Motley Fool Premium
These risky stocks can spike fast, but they can also implode if cash, debt, or demand turns against them.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Bitcoin

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hut 8 is tied to Bitcoin and AI data-centre hype, so sentiment swings and funding needs can hit hard.
  • Hut 8’s upside depends on executing compute deals and monetizing power, while a crypto drawdown can squeeze liquidity.
  • Aurora Cannabis is improving margins in medical markets, but losses and industry price pressure keep “wipeout” risk real.

A $100,000 portfolio can vanish when you buy businesses that need perfect timing. Risky stocks often lean on fresh capital, optimistic forecasts, and investor mood. Before you swing, stress-test the boring stuff. Check cash burn, debt, and when bills come due. Look for customer concentration and one-product risk. Assume a recession, higher rates, or one bad quarter. If the company cannot survive that, the share price can collapse, and dilution can finish the job. That risk deserves respect, not hype. So let’s look at where these three stack up.

HUT

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) matters right now because it links two feverish themes: Bitcoin and artificial intelligence (AI) compute. It runs power, data-centre, and mining operations, so the risky stock moves with crypto prices and big infrastructure headlines. In Q3 2025, it generated US$83.5 million in revenue and US$109 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Those numbers show operating leverage, but also reflect a quarter that benefited from favourable digital-asset conditions and fast sentiment swings.

The bullish pitch says Hut 8 can monetize scarce power and land for large-load data centres, while it keeps optionality in crypto. Recent AI-infrastructure partnership news has added fuel to the story. The bear case stays simple: execution costs money and delays hurt. A bad financing window or a sharp Bitcoin drawdown can squeeze liquidity and sentiment at the same time. When traders set the valuation, the downside can hit fast and stay painful.

ACB

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) is staying relevant by shifting focus toward higher-margin medical markets, where it can price products better than on Canadian recreational shelves. In fiscal Q2 2026, it delivered $90.4 million in net revenue and $15.4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Investors like that progress, as the sector has rarely produced steady profitability. Medical growth abroad has helped, and the risky stock also runs a plant propagation business that can smooth seasonality. It trimmed debt and focused on cash discipline.

Still, Aurora carries real “hitting $0” risk as the cannabis industry punishes mistakes. Pricing pressure can return, regulators can shift rules, and competition can squeeze shares. Aurora reported a net loss from continuing operations of $53.2 million in the same quarter, which shows how fast revaluations and other charges can swamp operating gains. Management expects year-over-year revenue growth next quarter, driven by 8% to 12% growth in global medical cannabis. If that growth stalls, the market can punish the stock quickly.

Bottom line

Some investors will buy these risky stocks anyway, and that choice can make sense in a small, intentional slice of a portfolio. Hut 8 can outperform when crypto rallies and management lands durable compute contracts without overpaying for power. Aurora can rerate if it keeps turning medical demand into repeatable cash generation and keeps costs tight. Treat these as optional bets, not retirement anchors. Write down your catalyst, set a hard loss limit, and plan an exit before you enter. The market rarely gives a second chance. You can win, but you must survive first.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

