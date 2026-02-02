Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Is This TSX Silver Stock a Good Buy Amid Falling Prices?

Is This TSX Silver Stock a Good Buy Amid Falling Prices?

First Majestic Silver stock fell 16% on Friday as silver prices have plunged 40% from all-time highs.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • First Majestic delivered record Q3 revenue and cash flow despite market volatility.
  • Silver plunged 28% Friday on the Fed chair nomination, marking the worst day since 1980.
  • The silver miner holds $560 million in cash and $140 million in marketable securities.

According to a CNBC report:

  • Silver futures plummeted 31.4% Friday to US$78.53 per ounce, the worst single-day performance since March 1980.
  • Spot silver fell 28% to US$83.45.
  • Gold dropped 11.4% as futures settled at US$4,745.10.

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as Fed chair triggered the carnage. Warsh has historically advocated a tighter monetary policy, which strengthened the U.S. dollar and triggered massive profit-taking.

Metals extended losses on Monday. Spot gold fell another 5% to US$4,611.40 while silver dropped over 10% to US$76.11. Despite the selloff, silver remains up roughly 16% year to date.

The sell-off in silver prices dragged shares of First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) lower by 16% on Friday, valuing the miner at a market cap of $13.9 billion.

A strong performance in Q3 of 2025

Despite the ongoing pullback, AG stock has more than tripled in the past year. In the third quarter (Q3), the company produced 3.9 million ounces of silver, bringing year-to-date production to 11.3 million ounces.

Revenue hit record levels, operating cash flow reached $98 million, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) clocked in at $128 million—all company records. Perhaps most impressive: costs fell while competitors reported cost inflation across the sector.

The company has $560 million in cash, no debt, and a $140 million marketable securities portfolio. Management even held back 758,000 ounces of silver and nearly 4,000 ounces of gold in inventory, representing $50 million in revenue they chose not to recognize.

“Our shareholders want to see that,” company management explained. “It’s like cash. If we do want to convert those ounces into revenue at any time, we could do it quite easily.”

The recent Los Gatos acquisition continues to deliver, with plans to increase throughput to 4,000 tons per day. At Santa Elena, two major discoveries, Navidad and Santo Niño, will add multiple years to mine life.

San Dimas has turned around after challenging years and is now running within budget with declining costs. Even La Encantada has implemented self-haulage to reduce costs starting in Q1 of 2026.

The case for contrarian buyers

First Majestic is executing operationally while silver whipsaws on macro factors outside its control.

The company maintained its dividend, bought back shares during the selloff, and expects strong Q4 results. Management expects to end 2025 with 30 million silver equivalent ounces, in line with its initial guidance.

With silver down 30% on forced selling rather than fundamental deterioration, the question becomes whether you’re buying a mining operation or betting on metal prices.

First Majestic’s balance sheet, production growth, and cost control suggest operational fundamentals remain intact. For investors with a high tolerance for volatility, the washout creates an entry point into a well-positioned company trading at potentially depressed levels.

The risk is that silver continues to fall as the Fed tightens and the dollar strengthens. But for those betting on eventual easing and renewed safe-haven demand, First Majestic proved it can operate profitably even when metal prices lose their minds.

Despite its stellar run in the last 12 months, First Majestic Silver stock trades at a 26% discount to consensus price targets in February 2026.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Safe Havens Under Pressure: Can Gold and Silver Still Hedge Your Portfolio in 2026?

| Kay Ng

The sell-off in gold and silver appears to have started after a multi-year rally. Investors may need to rethink precious…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Discovery Silver Stock Skyrocketed 728% in 2025: Is the Party Over?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Discovery Silver surged 728% last year, but future growth depends on consistent revenue and cash flow increases, not just share…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Energy Stocks

Hitting All-Time Highs: Is Energy Fuels Stock Still a Buy in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy Fuels is a volatile “theme stock” with real uranium assets and rare-earth optionality, but it’s still not consistently profitable.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Winners Keep on Winning: 1 Momentum Stock to Stick With in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) may have gone straight up, but it might have room to run.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Betting on a Sustained Gold Rush in 2026? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) and another gold play worth betting on if you're bullish on the metal in 2026.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Energy Stocks

Hitting All-Time Highs: Is Energy Fuels Stock Still a Buy in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy Fuels is a volatile “theme stock” with real uranium assets and rare-earth optionality, but it’s still not consistently profitable.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $1,000, this TSX gold miner could be a small start that still teaches you real investing habits.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Metals and Mining Stocks

Don’t Buy Gold Mining Stocks Yet — Not Before You Read This Warning

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Gold is in a bull run, but investors should heed these warnings before buying gold miners.

Read more »