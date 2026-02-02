Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Outlook for Manulife Stock in 2026

Outlook for Manulife Stock in 2026

Manulife gives TSX investors diversified insurance and wealth exposure, but you must watch U.S.-dollar results and the economic cycle.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Manulife’s 2026 story hinges on steady core profitability, stronger ROE, and capital returns like buybacks and dividends.
  • Recent earnings were solid, but U.S. mortality and credit losses can still create ugly quarters.
  • The dividend looks attractive, yet wealth-management outflows and a fair valuation mean it’s better bought on weakness.

This year will move fast, so investors need a simple way to judge any stock’s outlook before the crowd does. Start with the business model and ask where the cash really comes from. Then check the balance sheet, because strong companies survive ugly years and still invest. Next, connect the stock to the economic cycle and interest rates, since those forces can lift or crush results.

Finally, compare the valuation to realistic growth and list the risks that could break the thesis. Watch currency moves, because it reports a lot in U.S. dollars. So today, let’s look where this dividend stock lies.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) gives Canadians exposure to a global insurer and wealth manager without leaving the TSX. It sells life and health insurance, runs retirement and wealth products, and manages assets for individuals and institutions. That mix matters for 2026 because earnings do not rely on a single market. Canada can deliver steady cash, the U.S. can add scale, and Asia can add faster growth when it wins new customers.

News over the last year reminded investors that insurance still comes with quarterly drama. In August 2025, it pointed to elevated credit and mortality losses in the U.S., and noted core earnings of $0.95 per share for the second quarter, a touch below analyst expectations. One quarter does not define the dividend stock, but it can shake confidence and pressure the share price when investors fear a trend.

Manulife also spent the year nudging its story toward growth and tighter execution. It announced a refreshed enterprise strategy in November 2025, and management reiterated a path to 18% or higher core return on equity (ROE) that it plans to support with profit growth and share buybacks. It leaned into private credit through the acquisition of Comvest Credit Partners. Private credit adds fee income and spread income that can stay steadier when markets wobble. It also backed a new life-insurance joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra, with management guiding to a 15- to 18-month launch timeline.

Earnings support

Earnings put some muscle behind that narrative. In the third quarter of 2025, Manulife reported core earnings of $2 billion and net income for common shareholders of $1.8 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.16, and EPS came in at $1.02. It also posted an 18.1% core ROE, which signals a capital buffer heading into 2026.

The quarter also showed what to watch in 2026, beyond the headline profit. Manulife grew new business momentum, with sales up 8% and new business CSM up 25% in 3Q25, which can feed future earnings during policies season. On the other hand, Global Wealth and Asset Management reported net outflows of $6.2 billion in the quarter. Net inflows would signal stronger product demand and could lift fee income through 2026. If that line stays negative, fee growth can stall even when insurance performs well.

The valuation looks fair for a big financial that can compound, but it does not look like a giveaway. Recent valuation data shows the dividend stock trading at 16.9 times earnings, with a price-to-book around 2. The dividend adds appeal, with an annual payout of $1.76 and a yield around 3.4%. Buybacks and dividend growth matter, because they raise per-share value even when the market feels moody.

Bottom line

So, could Manulife be a buy for 2026? It can fit if you want a steadier ride with a real dividend and a management team that sets clear targets. Right now, in fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$52.73132$1.76$232.32Quarterly$6,960.36

Strong capital and recent core profitability support that case. Still, respect the risks. U.S. claims can swing, markets can hit fee income, and outflows can dull the growth story. If you accept those trade-offs, watch the next earnings release on Feb. 11, 2026. I would buy only on weakness, and I would demand proof that outflows are easing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Value Stocks for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities in a steady rate environment in 2026.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock is offering a high and sustainable yield of 5.8%. Moreover, the company has been increasing its dividend…

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Adam Othman

If you seek bullish growth stocks, here are two gems from the TSX to consider adding to your self-directed investment…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks That Could Dominate the TSX in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian tech stocks that have adopted and successfully integrated AI in their respective businesses could dominate the TSX in 2026.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 5% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its dividend payout by 6% as it is well-poised to benefit from the AI megatrend.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire trimming is a clue to re-check fundamentals and valuation, not an automatic sell signal.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

How Does Fortis Stack Up Against Canadian Utilities Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess which among Fortis and Canadian Utilities would be a better buy right now.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is Algonquin Power More Like a Trap Than an Investment?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Algonquin Power repositioned as a pure-play regulated utility in 2025, but investors are worried the stock might be a value…

Read more »