Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend-Growth Giant I’d Buy on Any Pullback

1 Dividend-Growth Giant I’d Buy on Any Pullback

A stock that rarely looks cheap has surged lately, but a pullback could offer a rare chance to buy Couche-Tard for the long haul.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Couche-Tard is a global convenience-store and fuel giant that compounds cash through acquisitions, buybacks, and steady dividend growth.
  • Recent results were strong, with double-digit gross profit, EBITDA, and EPS growth despite its massive scale.
  • The yield is low and valuation can be rich, so it’s best bought on weakness rather than chased.

Some stocks are worth waiting for, and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is one of them. The convenience-store giant rarely looks cheap, and that’s true today. Shares surged after earnings with the stock up about 37% in the last year alone. But if the stock pulls back, I’d put it near the top of a long-term buy list.

This is a dividend-growth giant with a much bigger story than its current yield suggests. ATD stock pays a modest quarterly dividend, recently $0.22 per share working out to $0.86 annually for a yield at 0.92%. But Couche-Tard is not trying to be a high-yield income stock. It’s a compounding machine that uses cash flow to acquire stores, improve operations, buy back shares, invest in food and loyalty programs, and raise the dividend along the way.

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

ATD

ATD stock operates convenience stores and fuel stations under banners such as Circle K and Couche-Tard. It has a huge global footprint, with close to 17,300 stores across 29 countries and territories. About 13,200 of those locations offer road transportation fuel.

That scale gives the company serious advantages. It can negotiate with suppliers, spread technology investments across a huge network, improve merchandising, optimize fuel margins, and acquire smaller operators. Convenience retail may not sound exciting, but it can be highly cash-generative when managed well.

Into earnings

The latest results show why the stock deserves attention. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, gross profit rose 12.5% to US$4.2 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 14.7%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 19.1% from last year. That’s strong growth from a company many investors may think of as mature.

Fuel remains important, but the longer-term opportunity is inside the store. ATD stock continues to push food service, private label, packaged beverages, loyalty, and data-driven merchandising. Its same-store merchandise revenue grew in the United States, Canada, and Europe and other regions during the first three quarters of fiscal 2026.

The company’s long-term plan also gives investors something concrete to watch. From the end of fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030, management aims for adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% to 8% annually and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 10% or more. Those are ambitious targets for a business of this size.

Looking ahead

This is why I’d buy it on any pullback. ATD stock has several ways to win. It can grow organically through better stores and food offerings, acquire smaller players, improve costs, return cash to shareholders, and keep raising the dividend from a low payout base.

The risk is that ATD stock often reflects that quality. Shares don’t always trade at a bargain valuation. If investors pay too much, returns can lag even when the business performs well. A market pullback, weaker fuel sentiment, or short-term pressure on consumer spending could create a better entry point.

There are also structural risks. Electric vehicles could pressure fuel traffic over time, even if that shift plays out slowly. Labour costs, rent, wages, tobacco weakness, regulation, and integration risk from acquisitions can also affect results. Convenience retail is steady, but not risk-free.

Bottom line

Still, ATD stock has spent years proving it can adapt. It has grown through different economic cycles, different fuel markets, and different consumer environments. That track record is worth something.

For dividend-growth investors, the appeal is clear. The starting yield is low, but the business has the cash flow, scale, and discipline to keep growing the payout over time. Investors buying on weakness aren’t just buying today’s dividend. They’re buying a company that could be much larger by 2030. And even now, the dividend can bring in ample income from even a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ATD$94.4574$0.86$63.64Quarterly$6,989.30

That’s why ATD stock is one dividend-growth giant I’d buy on any pullback. The stock may not look thrilling at first glance, but long-term compounders rarely need to shout.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want monthly TFSA cash flow backed by real rental income? These two apartment REITs balance steady payouts with long-term growth.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Built for Investors Who Want Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two less-obvious TSX picks can offer a blend of today’s cash returns and longer-term business growth.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Safer Picks for Canadian Retirees

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer yields above 6% and a strong business outlook, making them interesting income options for…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Consider Adding More of This Very Moment

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a fairly priced bank with nice tailwinds.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 45% Canadians Can Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 45% from all-time highs, this Canadian dividend stock is poised to deliver market-beating returns over the next two years.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.1% Yield with Monthly Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

This TFSA stock offers regular cash flow backed by retail and mixed-use real estate.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

This TFSA Stock Pays a 6.1% Monthly Dividend – and It’s Worth A Look This Month

| Sneha Nahata

If you buy and hold this TSX stock in a TFSA, you could collect approximately $154 in tax-free passive income…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Is Down 50% and Still Worth Every Dollar

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a rough stretch, this top TSX dividend stock still offers income, scale, and several growth levers.

Read more »