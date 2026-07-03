Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock I’d Consider Adding More of This Very Moment

1 Dividend Stock I’d Consider Adding More of This Very Moment

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a fairly priced bank with nice tailwinds.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX is a cheaper, dividend‑rich alternative to U.S. tech amid central‑bank uncertainty, so leaning into Canadian value and income names makes sense for H2 2026.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a top pick — ~16.2× trailing P/E with strong earnings momentum, buybacks and a growing U.S./private‑markets push supporting further upside.

There are plenty of intriguing contrarian plays out there to consider, and while the TSX Index is starting to look a bit frothy, it’s still not outrageously expensive, especially when you compare it side-by-side with the S&P 500 or the even pricier Nasdaq 100, the latter of which will soon gain exposure to Elon Musk’s (arguably overpriced) space company. Any way you look at it, the TSX Index looks like the value play for investors looking for more of a dividend focus at a lower cost.

With the Bank of Canada (BoC) on pause and the Federal Reserve’s new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, emphasizing that inflation is a bit on the high side, it certainly feels like a hike in the U.S. is likelier than a cut.

Of course, nothing is a guarantee at this juncture when you consider how fast things can move regarding the employment picture and pricing. Perhaps the dip in oil prices could erode the odds of a rate hike south of the border. But, really, time will tell, and for Canadian investors, I think that domestic dividends could be the play going into the second half of 2026.

With a weak loonie (especially relative to the greenback) and perfectly good risk/reward propositions on this side of the border, I’d argue that it could make sense to forego the hot tech play in the U.S. while going for the proven, and still cheap, names on this side of the border.

Here are two names that I like for the second half of the year, and the summer season officially kicks off.

woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

After a hot run in the Big Six Canadian bank stocks, questions linger about how the rally will end and how steep the decline will be. Are valuations a bit heated for the big banks after a glorious past two years’ worth of gains?

Certainly, but I’d argue that the rally is more than warranted, and while the value proposition and yields are relatively limited, I still think that it’s a mistake to bet against the big banks, especially as they make posting big quarterly beats a habit.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) still looks like a name that could have more performance up its sleeve. Shares might not go for a single-digit price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio anymore, but we’re talking about a far more robust bank that has what it takes to keep the growth going strong. With tremendous earnings momentum and smart buybacks, I think that 16.2 times trailing P/E is a fair price to pay for an outstanding business. The only knock against the stock is the now compressed 2.62% yield. It’s half of what it was just a few years ago, and that’s just a bit discouraging

With the bank recently getting into private markets with its latest fund, I think that the future is bright for the nearly $150 billion behemoth that’s becoming a force, not only in Canada, but also south of the border. Of course, the U.S. business might not be huge, but over the next three to five years, look for the U.S. market to act as a new growth engine for a bank that’s proven itself as incredibly well-managed.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Safer Picks for Canadian Retirees

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer yields above 6% and a strong business outlook, making them interesting income options for…

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Giant I’d Buy on Any Pullback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A stock that rarely looks cheap has surged lately, but a pullback could offer a rare chance to buy Couche-Tard…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 45% Canadians Can Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 45% from all-time highs, this Canadian dividend stock is poised to deliver market-beating returns over the next two years.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.1% Yield with Monthly Paycheques

| Jitendra Parashar

This TFSA stock offers regular cash flow backed by retail and mixed-use real estate.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

This TFSA Stock Pays a 6.1% Monthly Dividend – and It’s Worth A Look This Month

| Sneha Nahata

If you buy and hold this TSX stock in a TFSA, you could collect approximately $154 in tax-free passive income…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Is Down 50% and Still Worth Every Dollar

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a rough stretch, this top TSX dividend stock still offers income, scale, and several growth levers.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

What Does the Average Canadian’s TFSA Look Like at 55?

| Jitendra Parashar

Average TFSA balances rise with age, but portfolio quality still matters most.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

10.6% Yield: A Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Canadians Should Watch

| Jitendra Parashar

This monthly dividend stock offers a 10.6% yield backed by commercial real estate lending.

Read more »