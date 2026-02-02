Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Only 3 Stocks I’d Consider Buying in February 2026

The Only 3 Stocks I’d Consider Buying in February 2026

Here are three all-weather stocks I think investors looking to put capital to work in the market in February ought to be considering right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
woman checks off all the boxes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard and Celestica Offer Attractive Investment Opportunities: Couche-Tard presents a defensive buy with its stable cash flow and low price-earnings ratio, while Celestica is a leading Canadian AI stock with robust growth potential.
  • Fortis Remains a Utility Giant with Consistent Dividend Growth: Fortis continues to benefit from high demand in electricity and natural gas, making it an appealing long-term investment despite trading near all-time highs.

As we turn the page on another month (boy, that was fast! It feels like New Year’s was yesterday…), investors looking to do some additional rebalancing for their long-term portfolios may be looking at new opportunities to consider with one month down in the books in 2026.

That’s fair, considering there’s still time to contribute to key funds such as a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Some amount of capital will continue to be put to work in the first quarter (Q1). So, whether you’re looking to put some capital to work today, or research new opportunities to consider this year, this piece will have you covered.

Here are three companies that are right near the top of my watch list in February 2026.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

One of my top defensive picks in the market right now for investors who are a bit unnerved by the increasing volatility and uncertainty we’re seeing in some asset classes is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

That’s partly due to the underlying business model Couche-Tard provides investors with — the ability to own a slice of a growing gas station and convenience store empire. This stable cash flow-producing empire has continued to produce solid results for investors who have continued to buy shares of ATD stock.

Roughly doubling over the past five years, I’d suggest to readers that Couche-Tard’s down move since early 2024 provides an excellent entry point today. That’s due in part to the company’s historically low price-to-earnings multiple of just 19 times, with an excellent balance sheet and future acquisition potential likely to take this stock much higher over the long term.

For those looking for an asymmetric defensive bet in this market environment, Couche-Tard remains a top pick of mine right now.

Celestica

Insofar as Canadian AI stocks are concerned, Celestica (TSX:CLS) takes the cake as the top pick in this sector, in my view.

Shares of CLS stock have been on a tear over the course of really any time frame. Looking at the five-year chart of CLS stock above, the roughly five-fold move made over the past five years is a testament to the sheer amount of investor demand for world-class operators in the AI space.

With one of the most robust business models of any Canadian AI stock, and a valuation that’s not cheap by any stretch of the imagination (but still much cheaper than many U.S. peers), I see a relative value trade to owning Celestica in February.

For those looking to go a bit further out on the risk spectrum, this is one of my top ideas in February for how to do so.

Fortis

Last, but certainly not least on this list of top buying opportunities in February, is utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Shares of the electricity and natural gas power distribution company have continued to march higher over the course of the past year. That’s no surprise, given the sheer amount of electricity and natural gas demand which is anticipated due to the rise of AI and data centers all over North America.

Serving one of the lowest-cost areas in North America from a price/watt basis, Fortis has a relative growth advantage over other utility majors. And with one of the best dividend-growth track records in this sector (more than five decades of consistent annual dividend increases), Fortis is one of those “forever” dividend stocks I think is worth buying on any dip.

Now, this stock hasn’t dipped in some time, consistent with a pervasive market view that utility stocks will continue to outperform from here. I agree with that view, which is why I still think this stock is worth buying near all-time highs.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

investor looks at volatility chart
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Offers Serious Value (and Yield) This January

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock looks way too cheap for energy-focused value investors.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

2 Risky Stocks That Could Send Your $100,000 Investment to $0

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These risky stocks can spike fast, but they can also implode if cash, debt, or demand turns against them.

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock Yesterday’s News?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry is trying to reinvent itself as a critical software company, and the market may be slow to notice.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks That Could Dominate the TSX in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian tech stocks that have adopted and successfully integrated AI in their respective businesses could dominate the TSX in 2026.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 5% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its dividend payout by 6% as it is well-poised to benefit from the AI megatrend.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire trimming is a clue to re-check fundamentals and valuation, not an automatic sell signal.

Read more »

people apply for loan
Investing

Up 123% in 3 Years, Can Aritzia Stock Continue to Beat the TSX Index in 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

The Canadian fashion retailer just hit its first-ever $1 billion quarter.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire selling can be a useful warning, but it isn’t automatically a reason to panic-sell.

Read more »