Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canada’s Smart Money Is Piling Into This TSX Leader

Canada’s Smart Money Is Piling Into This TSX Leader

Brookfield attracts “smart money” because it compounds through fees, real assets, and patient capital across market cycles.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
engineer at wind farm

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Bill Ackman has made BN a core holding, signalling conviction but not guaranteeing future returns.
  • Brookfield’s Q3 2025 results showed strong distributable and fee-related earnings, backed by massive deployable capital.
  • BN’s upside depends on fundraising and realizations, while accounting noise and valuation complexity can drive volatility.

Canada’s smart money does not chase every shiny thing on the TSX. It usually moves with a purpose, and it often moves before the crowd notices. When you hear that big investors are piling into one stock, treat it like a clue, not a command. Ask what has changed, what is durable, and what could break. Check the balance sheet, the cash flow, and the incentives. Then check the price.

Even the smartest buyers can overpay, and you do not get to see their exit plan. Most disclosures come after the fact, and big investors may pair a long position with hedges you never see. Look for repeat buying across quarters, not one splashy headline. If the fundamentals look boring and strong, that is often the point. So let’s look at one to consider on the TSX today.

BN

Brookfield (TSX:BN) looks like a TSX stock built for this kind of market. It operates as a global investment firm that owns real assets and earns fees for managing other people’s capital. It is split into alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses in renewables, infrastructure, real estate, and private equity. In October 2025, it completed a three-for-two stock split, which did not change the value but did broaden accessibility and liquidity.

The “smart money” angle shows up in the shareholder talk. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has treated Brookfield as a core holding, now Pershing Square’s biggest position, at roughly 35 million shares in a disclosed filing. That kind of concentration signals conviction, even if it does not guarantee results.

Recent news fits the compounding playbook. In late 2025, Brookfield highlighted an agreement to acquire the remaining interest in Oaktree Capital Management, which would deepen its scaled credit platform. It also advanced its wealth solutions push, with a plan to buy Just Group, expected to close in the first half of 2026 if approvals arrive. On the operating side, it pointed to partnerships tied to next-generation power and AI infrastructure, including initiatives involving Westinghouse Electric Company and Bloom Energy.

Earnings support

Earnings give the clearest snapshot of momentum. In the third quarter of 2025, Brookfield reported distributable earnings of US$1.5 billion, or US$0.63 per share, and distributable earnings before realizations of US$1.3 billion, or US$0.56 per share. It also reported record fee-related earnings of US$754 million, supported by fee-bearing capital of US$581 billion. Brookfield ended the quarter with record deployable capital of US$178 billion.

It also boosted confidence with buybacks. The company reported it repurchased over US$950 million of Class A shares year to date at an average price of US$36, and it pegged its view of intrinsic value at US$69 at quarter end. You don’t need to accept that estimate, but you can respect the intent. If it keeps retiring shares below long-term value, per-share results can improve even if markets stay moody.

The outlook hinges on levers that can work in its favour, with real risks attached. If fundraising stays healthy, fee earnings can keep climbing. If transaction markets thaw, realizations and carried interest can add upside, and Brookfield has said it anticipates realizing significant carried interest into income over the next three years. Valuation debates here usually lean on distributable earnings and intrinsic value, so expect noise when accounting swings. Especially with earnings due Feb. 12.

Bottom line

So could BN be a buy for others? It can, if you want a TSX stock with multiple engines, deep capital, and a long record of compounding through cycles. It could also be the wrong fit if you need simplicity, low volatility, or a business you can value to with one tidy metric. Smart money may be piling in because it sees durable fees and discounted optionality. Your edge comes from patience, position sizing, and knowing what would make you sell.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: A Lukewarm Outlook for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE looks like a classic “safe” telecom, but 2026 depends on free cash flow, debt reduction, and pricing power.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $20,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get $1,000 Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to earn $1,000 of tax-free passive income? Use this strategy to turn $20,000 into a growing…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Strong Dividend Stocks to Brace for Trump Tariff Turbulence

| Jitendra Parashar

Renewed trade risks are shaking investors’ confidence, but these TSX dividend stocks could help investors stay grounded as tariff turbulence…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s a Cheap Safety Stock That Pays Big Dividends

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock looks like a great deep-value option for dividends and growth in 2026.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These large-cap companies have the ability to maintain their dividend payouts during challenging market conditions.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Manulife Stock in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife gives TSX investors diversified insurance and wealth exposure, but you must watch U.S.-dollar results and the economic cycle.

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Value Stocks for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian value stocks are buying opportunities in a steady rate environment in 2026.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock is offering a high and sustainable yield of 5.8%. Moreover, the company has been increasing its dividend…

Read more »